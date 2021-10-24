Graduating Students Pool In Money To Surprise School Janitor With A Truck; Watch Video

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet that shows the graduating students surprising their school janitor. The group of graduating students gifted their school janitor a brand new truck and the janitor's priceless reaction has touched the hearts of netizens.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user who goes by the name 'goodnewsdog'.

Students surprise school janitor

In the video posted on the photosharing site, two students can be seen standing with their school janitor, "Mr Joe" in the middle. They have tied a cloth around the eyes of "Mr Joe" as they were about to surprise him with a new truck. In the video, a student can be seen saying that they have seen him walking to school for the past 4 years. The group of students pooled in their money to appreciate Mr Joe’s hard work. Within a few moments, the students untied the cloth around Mr Joe’s eyes, and the latter was stunned to see the truck in front of him. In the video, the janitor walked towards the vehicle and sat inside it. He can be seen saying, "Oh my God", "it's so wonderful" and hugging the student. The caption of the video read, "A group of graduating students noticed that for the past four years, their school janitor, "Mr Joe" was walking to work rain or shine. After seeing this day in and day out, students started pooling their own money together to surprise "Mr Joe" with a brand new truck!". Watch the video here:

The emotional video has won over the hearts of netizens, who shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "This is awesome bless you guys". Another user commented, "You all should feel blessed that you have such love in your heart. Joe is definitely blessed".

