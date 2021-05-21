When Gujarat Govt Official Gave An Uncanny Excuse For Skipping Work: 'I Am Kalki Avatar'

Coming up with creative excuses to get a day off from work is something most of us had tried once in our lives. However, pretending to be 10th Avatar of Lord Vishnu is certainly not one.

A video of a Gujarat government official has surfaced on the internet and has left the netizens completely stunned. In the video, the official claims to be Kalki, the 10th Avatar of Lord Vishnu to justify his absence from work. The video initially went viral in 2018. It has surfaced again on the internet, with netizens all across social media sharing it.

Rameshchandra Fefar, then a superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA) was responding to a show-cause notice when he made the claims. “I am having divine powers”, he told the media. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Just like everybody laughed at me at the time of Mahabharata, you guys are doing the same because you're unable to see God in me”. Let’s have a look at the video:

#WATCH: A Gujarat govt official Rameshchandra Fefar,who claims that he is incarnation of Kalki, 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu,said, 'Just like everybody laughed at me at the time of Mahabharata, you guys are doing the same because you're unable to see God in me'. (18.5.2018) pic.twitter.com/QJWLErLuK0 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 28K views. "Don't be surprised if he has huge followers after 5 yrs There are many innocent fools in India" (sic), wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Why is he not being terminated? Gods don't need Govt jobs" (sic). Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "Someone should tell him that Mahabharat was land dispute of a family. It was staged to kill all known warriors of that time. Post it handful ruled undisputedly. So, fefar was no more than a person who was ridden to serve objectives of handful in that era" (sic). Let's have a look at the comments.

Let’s give this incarnation a break.. Surely he has a world to look after.. #SackHim https://t.co/JBzZHraYBs — Aiyappa CG (@yaps9) May 20, 2018

I am speechless. If I had this level of confidence when approaching boss to leave office early to go to bank ... https://t.co/q0rx0qcpJu — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) May 19, 2018

A lot of other people think they're God. Get in line, Mr.Fefar. https://t.co/h6Pfta7e0e — Macumazahn (@Macabrity) May 19, 2018

Meanwhile the "best excuse" for not going for work... 😛😛 https://t.co/jd2PEH7JgI — Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) May 19, 2018

