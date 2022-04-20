Last Updated:

Gujarat: Norwegian Diplomat Praises Solar Panel Installation On Canal; 'Implement Them!'

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a post on Twitter praising the implementation of solar panels on a canal in Gujarat which has caught a lot of attention.

gujarat

Image: @ErikSolheim/Twitter


In Gujarat, India, solar panels can be seen lined up in a long man-made canal, which is being used to round waterways around the region. It also generates clean energy and prevents water from evaporating. In 2011, the Gujarat state administration proposed canal-top solar in India as a strategy to enhance renewable energy generation without causing land problems.

This came to light when a Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a post on Twitter praising the implementation of solar panels on the canal in Gujarat which caught a lot of attention. He shared images of solar panels laid out in the canal and wrote, "India is lining canals with solar power. It provides clean energy and stops water evaporation at the same time. From Gujarat. We have so many solutions. Implement them! (sic)"

People praise environment-friendly initiative

Solheim shared the post yesterday (April 19), and since then it has gone viral with more than 31 thousand likes, over five thousand retweets and a plethora of comments from people who commended the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for such an initiative. One Twitter user wrote, "This is really unique solution implemented by Gujarat Solution on Narmada Canals throughout the states, thus become Energy surplus state. Not only Canals however every independent homes have their own Solar panels. Too many things to learn from GJ. (sic)"

Another person commented, "India is rapidly moving towards clean energy and environment friendly energy. India has resolved to adopt non-conventional sources of energy at the earliest and we have already achieved some of the targets ahead of time." A third comment read, "This is on Vadodara Branch Canal of SSNNL. We are also planning to implement this at Kachchh Branch Canal, Kachchh, the region which has a budding potential for solar energy and renewable energy per see."

Solheim's post on 'cool rickshaw'

Diplomat Erik Solheim is known for sharing interesting posts on Twitter. Earlier this month, Solheim shared an image of a rickshaw driver who grew grass on the roof of the rickshaw to stay cool in summer. In the image, the man is seen seated in his rickshaw, which is surrounded by lush greenery. A thick blanket of grass had been laid over the man's rickshaw. Aside from that, there are many little potted plants all over the rickshaw.

(Image: @ErikSolheim/Twitter)

