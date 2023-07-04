Hachiko Turns 100: Know The Story Of 'world's Most Loyal Dog'

It has been a century since the heartwarming story of Hachiko, the loyal dog from Japan, became common knowledge. People around the world continue to be captivated by the tale of love and loyalty. Hachiko, a cream-white Akita Inu, became famous for his unwavering loyalty as he waited for his owner at a train station long after his demise. Now, the world is commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of this remarkable canine.

4 things you need to know

Hachiko was not originally from Shibuya or Tokyo but was born in Odate City.

Hachi faced mistreatment and was subjected to beatings and bullying by pedestrians and even children at the station, but he reaimed steadfast.

Hirokichi Saito, chairman of the Nihon Ken Hozonkai, took action after learning about Hachi's unfortunate story.

Saito published an article in the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, highlighting Hachi's plight and the mistreatment he suffered.

Hachiko gets immortalised

Hachiko's story has resonated with people across generations and has been immortalised in literature and films. In Japan, children are taught about his incredible devotion and loyalty to his master. Professor Christine Yano from the University of Hawaii even describes Hachiko as the epitome of an "ideal Japanese citizen."

(Hachiko was a loyal Japanese Akita dog | Image: twitter)

Born in November 1923 in Odate, Hachiko was adopted by Hidesaburo Ueno, an agricultural professor. Their bond was exceptional and Hachiko would accompany his owner to Shibuya station, where Ueno commuted daily. Tragically, in May 1925, Professor Ueno passed away due to a cerebral haemorrhage. Despite their short 16-month companionship, Hachiko's love for his master led him to wait at the station, pining for his return.

Hachiko’s enduring legacy

Initially viewed as a nuisance by some, Hachiko's unwavering devotion gained public attention, thanks to the Tokyo Asahi Shimbun newspaper. The publication shed light on the reason behind Hachiko's loyal behaviour. This touched the hearts of many. Soon, visitors began offering food to support the faithful dog.

(This statue of Hachiko with his owner was erected at the University of Tokyo on March 8, 2015 | Shutterstock)

Hachiko remained steadfast in his daily visits to the station, faithfully waiting for his owner until his own passing on March 8, 1935. To honour his memory, a bronze statue was erected outside Tokyo's Shibuya Station, where Hachiko spent so many years awaiting his beloved master's return.

Today, as we celebrate 100 years since Hachiko's birth, his legacy as a symbol of unwavering loyalty lives on. His story serves as a testament to the enduring bond between humans and their pets, reminding us of the power of love and devotion. Hachiko's tale will undoubtedly continue to inspire and touch the hearts of people around the world for generations to come.