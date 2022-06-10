Half-sliced Shark Spotted On Beach Sparks Debate; Netizens Say 'new Mystery On Oak Island'

Sharks are regarded as the most dangerous species on the water as they are evidently the most efficient among predators. However, what if the dangerous predators are found to be half-bitten? Now, an image featuring a shark's body, which was apparently sliced in half when it washed up on the shore of a beach in Canada, has left netizens guessing over what adversary might've led the shark to such a horrifying end to its life.

The post, which was originally shared on Reddit depicted the gruesome image of the decomposing body of the shark in question. Taking to the caption, the user revealed that he saw the "poor guy" washed up on Oak Island, Canada. Furthermore, he added, "Any ideas what kind it is?" In the comments section, many netizens came up with their own versions as to how the predator might've met with his tragic end. Notably, there is a separate debate going on as to what category did the shark which washed up on the beach belonged.

Sharks are known to inflict fear upon whatever comes in their way while they are hunting for food. Its magnanimous size and pointed, large teeth can make anyone shiver in fear. However, the photo of the shark which lost its 'better half' of the body are sure to make people feel sympathy for the predators. Meanwhile, on a related note, several months ago, visuals of a half-eaten shark surfaced on social media, where netizens gave it the title of ‘Zombie Shark.’ The shark, open and bleeding from one side, was still swimming.

'Another mystery on the oak island'

The post has turned the comment section into a pool of speculation where Reddit users jumped in with their shares, one at a time. Attempting to solve what kind of shark it was, one user claimed that it was the Atlantic Sharpnose, based on the “nose shape, white spots, and dark backside of the dorsal". The second user came up with, "There’s always a bigger fish". The third user popped, "It was a SHARK, GREAT WHITE SHARK. not a great white but I’ve seen many sharks eaten by other sharks. There’s always a bigger fish".

Image: Unsplash