Hawaii's 'lava River' Moving At Incredible Speed Amuses Internet, Watch Video

A video has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The video was uploaded on July 21 on Twitter. The video shows a river of lava flowing at a very fast pace.

Captioned as ‘This is not a time-lapse video. A river of lava moving at an incredible speed,' the video shows lava flowing at a very fast speed. This video was reportedly recorded at the Big Island in Hawaii. Volcanic eruptions and its consequences have been a common phenomenon in Hawaii. Not only this, but there have been many other bizarre instances of volcanic eruption. Recent reports suggest that a volcano that has not erupted in about 4,500 years, named Maunakea has been hiding one of the most unique seismic signals. A study published in May describes how there are earthquakes deep beneath the volcano every 7 to 12 minutes.

Video goes viral

The video of lava flowing at Big Island was uploaded by Rex Chapman, who is a former American basketball player. The video gathered around 473,000 likes and was retweeted about 132,000 times. Various reaction on this video stirred up the social media. People expressed their concern on how important it is to take care of nature and mother earth. There were also people who took this video jokingly.

Hawaii:



This is not a time-lapse video.



A river of lava moving at an incredible speed...pic.twitter.com/jPzoWPoOKw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 20, 2020

😳 That’s some serious trust in that lava ‘river bank(?)’ 😳 — Harry C is against Police Brutality (@hcouch22) July 20, 2020

Now I see how Pompeii happened. Did it move this fast there? — Brandon (@RaiderBintheHD) July 20, 2020

And not a single Thermal generator in sight..



So annoying that we don't run pipes and steam engines off of volcanic activity. — ILLMYRIN (@ILmyrin) July 20, 2020

This is when Kilauea erupted 2 years ago. I was on the island when it erupted. Felt nothing, heard nothing. Was too far away. We watched on television just like everyone else. — IvonneD ♏️👩🏻‍🎓👰🏻🐶🦜 (@ShopGirl1597) July 20, 2020

This is not the only such instance, volcanic activities have been always common in Hawaii. According to reports by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the newly formed lake inside Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is 130 feet deep. The temperature of water at the surface is 160 and 180 F. However it is expected that the temperature beneath would be much higher. HVO geologist Janet Babb said that the lake seems to be around 125 feet wide and 620 feet long. She added that there is a possibility that various lifeforms from the surrounding areas may have entered the lake.

