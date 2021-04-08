'Heartbreaking': Massive Python Invades Home In Thailand, Swallows Pet Cat

In a horrifying incident, a family from Thailand recently experienced intense pain after the sudden death of their pet cat named Ho Jun. The cat was swallowed by a massive python that invaded their house. Hurjun’s owner Kanchi Nard took to her Facebook and shared the incident. She shared images of the massive python and the cat. In the images, the python can be seen on a kitchen slab with an extremely bloated belly.

Python swallows cat

According to the caption of the images, Nard’s daughter had gone into the backyard to look for Hurjun. This is when she stumbled upon a huge python and screamed. “It's so heartbreaking. At 3 p.m. Daughter walked out to find the cat behind the house. So she swept her eyes around and found a big snake behind the house. She screamed ′′ snake..”, wrote Nard. When Nard heard her daughter cry, she came running to her. On seeing the snake’s bloated belly, she realised that Ho Jun had been swallowed.

"The snake is full, but I understand that it's so much sleep. If you look through, you think that it has tile pattern. #I feel pity for the younger sister. I will remember it for a long time. #Kids are often connected with animals that they love. Take care of them", wrote a person in the comment section. Another Facebook user wrote, "I feel sorry for mother and sister. But it's the food chain. Nobody wants this to happen. Snake is not fierce. He is hungry. He eats like we eat pork and chicken. For those who say that he will kill Tai and take the cat out. Please. Hey, the cat is dead since she was tight. Don't reserve her karma. All she can do is let her go. I'm so sorry".

After the horrifying incident, Nard took to her Facebook and shared images of her daughter with Hurjun. In the caption, she wrote, "I miss you so much.. I want you to be just a dream. Do you know that there are many people who love you up there? Ho Jun". Let's have a look at the images.

(Image Credits: Facebook/KanchiNard)

