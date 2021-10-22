Here's What Anand Mahindra Suggested Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal After He Visited Araku Café

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday, October 21, took a ride on the Ola scooter and went to Araku Cafe in Bangalore. He took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Varun Dubey outside the cafe. Sharing the picture of himself with Varun Dubey on the microblogging site, Aggarwal said, "Me and @varundubey getting a coffee with the @OlaElectric S1 at @arakucoffeein in Indiranagar, Bangalore. Come take a look![sic]."

The picture caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and their banter on the microblogging site has gone viral. Anand Mahindra called the decision of Bhavish Aggarwal to choose Araku Cafe a "smart move". He suggested Aggarwal check out the cafe from inside rather than standing outside with the scooter. Mahindra Group Chairman in the tweet said, "Smart move @bhash Araku café is the coolest location you could have selected. Make sure you don’t just stand next to your scooter all the time. Scoot inside the café and check it out. All of us at @naandi_india & @arakucoffeein are incredibly proud of it! @bhash Araku café is the coolest location you could have selected. Make sure you don’t just stand next to your scooter all the time. Scoot inside the café and check it out. All of us at @naandi_india & @arakucoffeein are incredibly proud of it![sic]."

Responding to Anand Mahindra, Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that he was already a regular customer at the cafe. He also praised the service and the product. In his reply, Aggarwal said, "I'm probably the most regular customer already Sir! Great brand, product and service[sic]."

The post of Bhavish Aggarwal first grabbed the attention of Naandi Foundation’s CEO, Manoj Kumar. In his tweet, Manoj Kumar said, "When we said that @arakucoffeein Cafe in Bengaluru will be a destination, @bhash has made it happen at a new level - the Cafe is the destination for show casing the Power of New India! See how @OlaElectric unveils their electric scooter - confluence of iconic brands![sic]." Meanwhile, responding to Kumar's tweet, Bhavish Aggrawal appreciated the cafe and praised the people who are running it.

(Image: PTI/Twitter/@Bhash)