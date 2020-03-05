The Debate
'Horrible': Man Gets Revised Voter ID With Dog's Photo, Netizens Furious

What’s Viral

In an incident which has made netizens furious, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village was issued a revised voter ID card with the picture of a dog.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Horrible

In an incident which has made netizens furious, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, was issued a revised voter ID card with the picture of a dog in it. However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and the man will get the revised ID card with the correct photo. According to reports, Karmakar had said on March 4 that he had applied for a correction in his voter ID card and when he received it, instead of having his own photo, the ID card had a photo of the animal. He further said, “it is playing with my dignity”. 

"Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. I saw the photo. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn't see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again," Karmakar said.

Netizens are furious

In the wake of the same incident, Rajarshi Chakraborty, BDO, has said that if the photo has been printed by mistake, the voter ID card will be corrected and stated that it was not the final card. Most internet users believe that the government officers who were behind the mistake shall be “suspended” and expressed their anger regarding the same. One of the netizens also said that it was unacceptable and action shall be taken. 

"It's not his final voter ID card. If there is a mistake, it'll be corrected. As far as the dog's photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected. He'll get the final ID card with the correct photo," said Chakraborty.

