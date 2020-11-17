'Hunger Has No Religion': Meet Hyderabad Man Serving Free Food To Poor For 10 Years

A man from Hyderabad is being hailed as a hero after ANI reported that he had been providing free food to the poor, irrespective of religion, every day for the past 10 years. Asif Hussain Sohail, who resides in an area called 'Jubilee hills', had been serving thousands of destitute through Sakina Foundation, which he founded in the memory of his late father and daughter. "We've been doing it for the last 10 years, we serve food to thousands now as the number added up with time," Sohail, founder of the organisation said while talking to ANI.

#Telangana man provides free food to the poor through a foundation he established in the memory of his wife and daughter.



"We've been doing it for the last 10 years, we serve food to thousands now as the number added up with time," says Asif Sohail, founder of the organisation. pic.twitter.com/6lmKWKMcHs — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

'Planning to expand it across the state'

He also said that organised kitchens have been set up in different areas of the city to provide lunch to the needy. Elaborating further, he revealed that nearly 200 workers volunteered in the process of serving food to migrant labourers during the lockdown. He also added that they were now planning to expand as a constructive program throughout Telangana.

“Hunger has no religion. We have seen people picking and consuming food from the garbage. We have initiated many awareness programs and campaigns for the safety of women and children”, he added.

Talking about the food, Hamila Bee, who is a beggar, told that they get Chicken curry on Fridays and dal rice rest of the day. “They do not charge any money, but provide good quality food”, said a watchman who has been eating the free lunch service for many days. Sohail has become a national hero after his story surfaced on the internet. While a lot of people took their accounts to shower him with plaudits a lot many thanked him for his generous act.

The virtue of giving and sharing ,now increasingly disappearing if not extinct, is kept alive by such human species. Remembering the lines - thoda jiyega to kya mur jayega to kya, kisi bhukhay ki bhukh na mitai ! — Professor Kiran Walia (@KiranWalia15) November 16, 2020

This person deserves all the respect for the kind work

but a request encourage people to work hard, value of self-respect, who can work and earn their bread

we are leading them to live in this struggle free life — Prakash (@prakashloyaji) November 16, 2020

My salute to these kind of people — vnbnr (@vnbnoor1) November 16, 2020

Great. Appreciated thing — Rohit (@Rohithkumar_) November 16, 2020

