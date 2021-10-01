Hungry Photographer Deletes All Photos Of Couple After Being Denied Food At Wedding

Weddings are full of engaging, amusing, and astonishing moments that often leave revellers in splits or amazed. In one such event, a wedding photographer deleted all the photos and videos he shot at the wedding when he was denied food. As a protest, he trashed all the photos right in front of the groom.

The hungry photographer, who is apparently the friend of the groom and a full-time dog groomer took to Reddit to share his sob story. "I am not really a photographer, I am a dog groomer," he began narrating. As per his story, he was "convinced" to shoot at his friend's wedding who was on a "shoestring budget." He started around 11 am and was due to finish at 7:30 pm. However, around lunchtime, he noticed that he was not allotted a spot at the table. When he asked the groom for a brief break for "20 mins to get something to eat and drink" the groom not only outrightly refused, instead he was insolent and cheeky. "He tells me I need to either be (the) photographer or leave without pay," he wrote on Reddit.

"So, I deleted the photos!"

"With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if you are sure, and he said yes! So, I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I am not a photographer anymore," the vexed photographer wrote on Reddit. "If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit down for 5 minutes," he added. Lastly, he ended the post by asking netizens' to make their own judgments about the situation.

"Definitely not a mate"

The post went viral on Reddit with netizens taking sides for and against the amateur photographer. The post, uploaded with the caption "AITA for deleting my friend's wedding photos in front of them," has garnered over 98% upvotes. The post also amassed 20.5k likes and over 2k comments.

Most of the viewers supported the starving photographer. "The wanted maids rates but didn't even save you food? The dogs are much better people than the 'friends," one wrote. "If you're going to dinner someone food and water and even the rest break you are definitely not a maid and not entitled to those rates," another wrote. "OP should have deleted the pictures. As satisfying as it is, they should just (be) left and then when her friend asked about them later should've said that she would sell them the pictures for double or triple the price," third wrote.

