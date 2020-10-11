Hyderabad: 4-year-old Girl Adopts 5 Birds At Nehru Zoological Park Following Its Reopening

A 4-year-old Hyderabad girl adopted five small birds at Nehru Zoological Park for a period of three months on Saturday, October 10. As per reports, Yaksha Pediredla’s father said that during their visit to the zoo his daughter liked the birds in the park.

As per a press note, Nehru Zoological Park said, "Baby D. Yaksha Pediredla, aged about 4 years adopted 5 small birds for a period of 3 months at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. She visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad along with her parents and shown keen interest in adopting the (5) birds and her father made the payment through an online payment system".

As per reports, Nehru Zoological Park curator N Kshitija welcomed their thoughtful gesture and thanked Yaksha and her parent for showing interest in adopting the birds.

Zoo reopens its doors

Nehru Zoological Park, also known as Hyderabad Zoo, is located near Mir Alam Tank in the Telangana capital. It is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Hyderabad and was established in 1959. It houses nearly 100 species of birds, animals, and reptiles which includes indigenous animals like the Indian rhino, Asiatic lion, Bengal tiger, panther, gaur, and Indian elephant.

#wildlifeweek2020 #Hydzoo #zooday happy to announce that hyd zoo open for visitors from tomorrow so welcome back to all animal lovers but pl safety first... visit the zoo with all covid precautionary measures... @ForesterSid @pargaien @sobha2000 @CZA_Delhi @HarithaHaram pic.twitter.com/AlDHgoBtOC — Nehru Zoo Park (@nehruzoopark1) October 5, 2020

The zoo which was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic was recently reopened its doors to the visitors on October 6 keeping in mind all the health safety protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. The zoo authorities took to Twitter to announce that all precautions are being taken care of to ensure the safety of visitors.

