'I Meant Sholay Not Chole': British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Leaves Netizens In Splits

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, has left netizens amused with his most recent tweet. He used the microblogging platform to tweet a list of recommendations he received when he asked for the best Bollywood movies to watch to practise his Hindi. The list included movies such as "Chupke Chupke," "Gangs of Wasseypur," and "Lagaan." But this is not what has amused the netizens. Something else led to their belly laugh. Let's take a look at what Ellis wrote.

Ellis tweeted, "Thanks for the suggestions. So I’ll watch 1. Chole 2. Chupke Chupke 3. I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition I have seen Lagaan () - that’s why I tell my colleagues every day “Dugna lagaan dena padega.”

"I meant शोले not chole," tweeted Alex Ellis

Did you notice anything funny? Actually, Ellis misspelt the movie 'Sholay' at the top of the list. He wrote 'Chole' instead of 'Sholay.' His supporters then corrected him. Then he wrote, "I meant शोले not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet)."

He talked about Lagaan on a lighter note as well in the preceding tweet, saying, "I have seen Lagaan—that's why I tell my colleagues every day "Dugna lagaan dena padega."

A Twitter user replied to the tweet and said, “Chupke Chupke is our boxing day ritual movie. You will love it, though watch it with your Hindi guru or friends first time to enjoy it best. It’s a multi time watch, you find nuggets on each viewing."

Another user tweeted, "Try watching some comedy in case you are fond of them Your Excellency: a. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron b. Andaaz Apna Apna Cult humorous Indian Movies. Hope you had a lovely Breakfast."