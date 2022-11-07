Viral ‘God’ Account Takes On Musk As It Faces Extermination From Twitter For Impersonation

After billionaire businessman and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk stated that any Twitter handles that engage in impersonation without specifying the account as a "parody" will be permanently suspended, the viral "God" account on the microblogging site took a jibe at Musk.

The 'God' user took on Twitter's new owner as it faces extermination from the social media for impersonation, stating in its bio that the account is not a parody. "I'm not a parody, Elon. I'm actually God, I'm actually almighty, and I actually think you're insane," the bio of 'God' read.

In a series of tweets, the 'God' account user took a dig at Musk for his latest decision of suspending accounts not mentioning parody. "I can't suspend Elon Musk from Twitter, but I can suspend him from a cross," the user said in a tweet.

Responding to Musk's warning of suspending accounts that engage in impersonation without labelling themselves as "parody" account, the 'God' account tweeted that microblogging site owner who engages in "intimidation without clearly specifying as***** will be permanently detested".

Going forward, any Twitter owner engaging in intimidation without clearly specifying "asshole" will be permanently detested https://t.co/elaZhfgrwp — God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) November 7, 2022

The famous 'God' account on Twitter which claims to be a real God, further urged social media users to take a screenshot of his tweet, which said permanently detesting Musk, before the Twitter boss "shakes his fist" and remove the account.

You might want to take a screenshot of this one in case Ol' Man Elon shakes his fist and kicked me off his lawn. — God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) November 7, 2022

Elon Musk's parody account suspended

Earlier, a verified Twitter account posing as billionaire Elon Musk shot to fame after uploading Hindi lyrics of the popular Bhojpuri track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. However, its stardom was short-lived, and the account was suspended hours after the tweet went viral. The account reportedly belonged to Ian Woolford, a Melbourne-based professor who teaches Hindi at La Trobe University. His Twitter handle, which has now been suspended, was almost identical to Musk’s, from the same profile picture to the same bio.

In addition to this, the Twitter account of Kathy Griffin, the American comedian and actress, was also suspended on Sunday. After changing her display name to Musk, 62-year-old Griffin appeared to be immediately banned from the social media platform. Even though her account name showed “@kathygriffin”, the screen name appeared as ‘Elon Musk’ beside the verified tick mark. Benny Johnson, who is the host of The Benny Report, took to Twitter to announce the account suspension of Kathy Griffin.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of the company's ongoing layoffs, some significant companies have stopped running paid advertisements on the microblogging platform Twitter. United Airlines, General Mills, General Motors, Pfizer Inc., and other businesses reportedly prohibited Twitter advertisements. Due to speculations about how the social media site will function under new owner Elon Musk, along with these companies, Audi has also ceased placing Twitter advertisements.

Advertisers are worried about whether Musk, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist," would maintain the same level of stringent content filtering and whether continuing to use Twitter will affect their businesses, according to the CBS News report.