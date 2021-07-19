In Terrifying Video, Bicyclist In The Philippines Swerves Into Same Lane As Passing Bus

A man in the Philippines had a narrow escape after completely failing to notice a huge bus already driving in the lane he was trying to enter. The moment a bicyclist rode his bike right into a bus on a busy route was captured by a dash camera. The biker rode laterally into the bus and staggered as the larger vehicle sped away without stopping. It was evident that the bicyclist was not paying attention to where he was going. After colliding with the bus, he was caught on camera attempting to maintain his balance and avoid falling down.

Fortunately, he maintained his balance and avoided catastrophic injury. On Friday, the incident occurred in Quezon City, Philippines. The biker was cycling with a group of three to four other cyclists in a one-minute video released by ViralHog.

The anonymous biker was recorded looking the other way as he drove, while one of them gestured with his left hand before changing lanes. He only realized his mistake when he collided with the bus. The biker was seen in the footage stopping to pick something up off the road before continuing on his way, seemingly unharmed. The bus had stopped a short way ahead of him, but it is unclear if he and the driver had a conversation as he rode past, he and his cycle appearing none the worse for wear.

A 28-year-old dead after a motorcycle accident

On the 28th of June, a 28-year-old Delhi motorbike enthusiast died after his speeding vehicle allegedly collided with his friend's motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway. According to police, the bikers appeared to be racing their motorcycles, which caused the tragedy. The deceased was identified as a resident of Mehrauli in Delhi.

According to police, his companion, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, was critically hurt in the incident. The two motorcycles had come to Greater Noida on a joyride, according to Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Knowledge Park police station. A police crew arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The accident had occurred around 9.50 am on the Agra-Noida side of the expressway.

