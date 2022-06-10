There is no dearth of bizarre incidents on the internet. One such instance that is going viral on the internet is from Indonesia. A man has married a female goat just so that he can get viral. The man hails from Gresik, East Java and is a YouTuber and a content creator for TikTok.

The video opens up to show the 'bride', a goat named Sri Rahayu bin Bejo dressed up in a shawl. A group of Javanese people dressed in their traditional attire graced the wedding. The groom, Saiful Arif could be seen performing the 'akad nikah' in which the dowry was worth 22,000 rupiahs (Rs 117). The video was shared by the local news outlet of Indonesia, SURYAtv on YouTube.

However, the man, Saiful Arif was asked to come forward to admit that the video was produced merely for "content purposes". He claimed that the video was "purely acting and was produced for social media content to make it viral." He also asserted that he had no intentions to offend anyone and was creating the video merely for entertaining the audience.

'Distasteful content', Netizens say

The viral video has sparked public anger, evident through the views expressed in the comments section. "Don’t just blame the ones getting married. I think the village chief and surrounding people supporting the wedding are crazy", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Distasteful content, makes money but creates problem for the public". The third netizen commented, "Not only did they not forbid it, but they encouraged it."

People have started finding out different ways to gain traction on the internet while some have weird desires of doing things. Recently, Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu has tied the knot with herself in India's first solo wedding. The 24-year-old marked all wedding festivities with full pomp and fervor, glimpses of which were shared on social media. Vadodara-based Kshama has been grabbing headlines ever since she spoke about sologamy, claiming that she intended to break stereotypes and inspire others who are "tired of finding true love."