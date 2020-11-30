'Innovation': Surat Designers Create Customised Masks For Wedding Season Amid COVID-19

A textile group director, Sudarshan Mundra, has come up with an innovative way of providing fashionable masks to people for the lagan (wedding) season. The director, along with few fashion designers, is using special N95 mask technologies. Also, they are treating the fabric with anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties.

Surat designers prepare creative masks

ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared images of the very creative masks. According to the reports by ANI, Pooja Jain, a fashion designer in the city said, “We opt for cotton as it's very breathable, even if outer fabric is something else, the inner layer is cotton. Our masks are customised”. The images show bright yellow and red coloured masks. The masks read ‘ladke vaale’, which means ‘groom’s side’ and ‘ladki vaale’, which means ‘bride’s side’. There is also an image of the factory, where various workers can be seen working together. The designs come in many different hues and designs.

Gujarat: Wedding special masks are in huge demand in Surat, this 'Lagan' (wedding) season. Pooja Jain, a fashion designer in the city, says, "We opt for cotton as it's very breathable, even if outer fabric is something else, the inner layer is cotton. Our masks are customised." pic.twitter.com/Ftxdupz2tR — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Everyone wants fashionable mask this Lagan. We use N95 masks' technology in our masks & use our own fabric after treating it with anti-microbial anti-bacterial properties. We imported chemical from Australia. We have COVID certification: Sudarshan Mundra, a textile group director https://t.co/apR0CRPts2 pic.twitter.com/zoxMRcVI99 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Impressed by the style, netizens took over the comment section. A person who has been using these masks retweeted the post as he said, "The masks by Mundra’s (Muwin) are Soft, fit snugly, cover the nose& mouth area fully, and most importantly the elastic bands do not strain the ears ! It can be for long hours without any discomfort! We have been using them for last 4 months". Another person wrote, "Good ideas people have always scope for achieving in different circumstances".

Innovation & entrepreneurship in Corona times.... https://t.co/Ueg801WXue — Dr. Suchitra Raghavachari (@DrSRaghavachari) November 29, 2020

Surviving Pandemic with fashion and fun 🤩 #Gujjus https://t.co/rwK84LmWGH — Devanshi Zaveri (@devanshiz) November 28, 2020

Every problem is an opportunity TO disguise. (With due respect to John Adams) https://t.co/OLfFHtjOcl — Gunjan Anurag (@gunjan_anurag) November 29, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)

