IPL: Fan Shares Experience Of Watching RCB Vs DC Match Next To Anushka Sharma; Watch

Cricket fans are undergoing a euphoric period with the 2022 edition of IPL ongoing and all the contending franchises putting up a tough fight to grab the berth to the finals. Let it be watching the live telecast on television or experiencing the match personally at the stadium, an IPL game will for sure leave viewers in ecstasy with the constant twists and thrills. Availing a ticket to watch an IPL game from the stadium is a big bliss considering the high demand for it. What if you are watching an IPL game from the stadium and you end up sitting next to a celebrity while doing so? Now, a video currently doing rounds on social media features a woman enjoying her first IPL live game while sitting beside none other than Bollywood icon Anushka Sharma.

The video shared by Raveena Ahuja showed the snippets of her day where she was able to watch the match live and even click pictures with Anushka during the match inside the corporate box at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Raveena shared glimpses of Anushka clapping and cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise for which her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is playing for. The match was between RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) "For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever", read the caption on the video.

The craze for IPL cannot be matched for any other sports as each franchise claims a massive fanbase. With fans debating the possibilities and chances for their favourite franchises to win the tournament both online and offline, social media posts featuring unique experiences like Raveena's garner a plethora of views as well. Netizens were quick to comment on Raveena's luck for having been able to watch the match next to a celebrity, who, is set to feature in a sports drama - Chakda Express soon.

Netizens hail fan's luck to be able to watch game next to Anushka Sharma

The video has been doing rounds on social media as this could be a dream for many. As the video was all about the person experiencing two favourite things at a time. The video has accumulated 11.3 million views accompanied by 1 million likes and several comments. "Don’t you worry many more moments to come like these", a user wrote. The second user commented, "OMG How can someone be so lucky mahn!!". A third user wrote, "Oh my my SO LUCKY".

Image: Instagram/@raveena_ahuja