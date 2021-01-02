Israeli Illusionist Bends Spoon While Getting Vaccinated For COVID-19 To Raise Awareness

British-Israeli magician Uri Geller, who is known for his famous spoon-bending trick, recently performed an illusion in front of a camera while taking the COVID-19 vaccination shot. Geller took to his official Twitter handle to share the video, where he can be seen performing the spoon-bending trick while being administered the vaccine. Geller performed the trick while getting vaccinated in order to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The 74-year-old illusionist can be seen entering a clinic in Israel with his camera crew. Geller then says that he is there to get vaccinated and he is "looking forward to it", adding "everyone should have it as soon as possible". After some time, when it is Geller's turn to get the jab, he sits beside a medical professional holding a spoon in his hand and says "I am going to bend this spoon while I get vaccinated".

As soon as the syringe pierced through his arm, Geller broke the spoon into two pieces by just looking at it. "I did it! It didn't hurt, didn't hurt at all. It is important for all of you to get vaccinated," Geller tells the camera after receiving his shot. The 59-second video has garnered more than 1,000 views since being shared on Thursday. Geller is part of an influential group of people in Israel, who are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Hi my dear friends! I got my vaccination 💉 today it did not hurt at all, I feel fine and I urge everyone definitely those over 60 to get the shot! Please! By the way I am 74. Love you all!❤️ pic.twitter.com/jcfBMyGICN — Uri Geller (@TheUriGeller) December 31, 2020

Israel vaccinates 1 million people

Israel started a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the first jab on December 19 live on television to build confidence among the members of the public. Israel has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines. Health care workers and elderly people have been prioritised for the First Phase of the vaccination drive in the country. So far, Israel has inoculated nearly 1 million people, a feat garnering a lot of appreciation from the international community.

