IT Firm In Chennai Rewards Its Employees With BMW Cars For Loyalty And Hardwork; Watch

The pandemic, at its commencement, turned out to be a major jolt for employers as many, who were impacted by a paradigm shift in terms of work culture, resorted to better opportunities promising better pay while many stood rooted to their workspaces. Loyalty if one of the prerequisites demanded by every employer and it deserves to be rewarded in the right manner. A humble gesture by the CEO of a Chennai-based SaaS company Kissflow Inc to its employees is creating new benchmarks in terms of employee relations.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by Kissflow Inc, its CEO Suresh Sambandam proclaimed a remarkable deal by gifting his loyal employees BMW cars. In the video, Suresh Sambandam can be heard saying that five employees stood with him right from the inception of the firm and stayed loyal to him during the course of the journey. According to PTI, Sambandam said " Some of the recipients of the cars hailed from a humble background and had undergone various challenges before joining his company. The firm too faced many hurdles on its journey and during the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the investors even raised doubts if the company would run successfully."

Kissflow CEO went on to say, "There were difficult times. Even during the pandemic, the investors were not sure whether this company will sustain and build a future. Today, we are very happy that we have paid back the investors and now it has become a fully owned privately held company."

During his address to the team on Friday, Sambandam further added, "The cars are for these five who were with me when I dug 100 feet for gold (setting up Kissflow while others left the organization midway)," reported PTI. Moreover, while addressing the query on what the other employees would receive as prizes, Sambandam, owner of a BMW 6 Series himself, said, "This is an inspiration to them. We want to motivate them (to perform much better). We take care of our employees much better". He added,

"For example, there is no sick leave or casual leave here unlike other companies. It is just one left for them. If they do not want to come and work, they can work from home. There is no attendance system like biometric system and all...we know our employees", reported PTI.

Needless to say, the post garnered appreciation from netizens who lauded the CEO's gesture. It received 5.2K views on Instagram since the time it was shared. Furthermore, netizens appreciated this move of Sambandam to bolster employee's morale. "Great moments. Congratulations team @kissflowinc", commented the user. Another user wrote, "Goosebumps... Great moments congratulations team". The third user wrote, "Wow!!! This is so exciting! The superheroes crowned in the most deserving way!".

Image: Instagram/@kissflowinc