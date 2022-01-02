Last Updated:

'It Was Terrible': Man Air Fries Big Mac For 120 Minutes, See What Happens Next

A Twitter thread has gone viral where a user decided to air fry a Big Mac for 2 hours. The Twitter user in a series of tweets shared progress of the burger.

McDonald's

Image: Twitter/@KLobstar


A Twitter thread has gone viral where a user decided to air fry a Big Mac for 120 minutes. The Twitter user who goes by the username @KLobster shared the progress of the big mac in a thread. He posted the picture of big Mac on an air fryer alongside the caption, “gonna air fry a Big Mac for 120 minutes and see what happens.”

Twitter user shares updates about air frying big mac

He tweeted that he had learned a lesson from last year and will not use hot dogs and he revealed that he has removed the lettuce from the burger. In 2021, the Twitter user had air-fried a hot dog. He mentioned that he kept the temperature at 300°F for the first 60 minutes. He expressed that he believes that he would be learning more about bread science rather than hamburger science. He also revealed that his wife has information about what he was doing and is unenthusiastic. After 20 minutes, he checked the big mac in the air fryer and revealed that it is “extremely hard now.” In the clip, he touched the burger with a spatula and it produced noise as it had become hard. 

After 30 minutes of keeping the burger in the air fryer, the user in the caption mentioned that the smell produced by Big Mac is “pretty strange, but not overpowering, strong ketchup/sauce smell that’s described as ‘not great’.” After 40 minutes, the smell had become worse and with a hint of fire. In a tweet, he mentioned that the air fryer made a “popping noise” and he feared that he might have broken the air fryer. After 1 hour of keeping the burger in the air fryer, he posted pictures of the big mac alongside the caption, "1 hour has elapsed. 1 hour remains. as is customary I will be letting the air fryer come down a bit in temperature before starting another hour not much of a difference from the start, it’s a bit darker, a lot harder, but the inside remains nearly untouched.” 

The Twitter user again kept the big mac in the air fryer and set the temperature at 300°F. The smell is starting to get worse and they are now required to open windows. A user asked the Twitter user, better or worse smell than this point in the hot dog trial,'' to which he replied, “incredibly worse.” After 80 minutes, the big mac had turned black at the top. As he kept the big mac for 120 minutes in the air fryer, he revealed, “as two hours comes to a close, I am astounded that this is for sure still edible. Do I abandon science here? Do I continue for another hour with the bread removed? Will my wife leave me? Why didn’t I open the windows earlier?” In another tweet, he mentioned that he cut the burger into two halves and the inside of the burger remained soft and untouched and smells somewhat like homemade meatloaf.” He even revealed that the taste was terrible and even gave a 7/10 rating. 

Image: Twitter/@KLobstar

