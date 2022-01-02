'It Was Terrible': Man Air Fries Big Mac For 120 Minutes, See What Happens Next

A Twitter thread has gone viral where a user decided to air fry a Big Mac for 120 minutes. The Twitter user who goes by the username @KLobster shared the progress of the big mac in a thread. He posted the picture of big Mac on an air fryer alongside the caption, “gonna air fry a Big Mac for 120 minutes and see what happens.”

gonna air fry a Big Mac for 120 minutes and see what happens pic.twitter.com/Fsslsj6pV5 — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

Twitter user shares updates about air frying big mac

He tweeted that he had learned a lesson from last year and will not use hot dogs and he revealed that he has removed the lettuce from the burger. In 2021, the Twitter user had air-fried a hot dog. He mentioned that he kept the temperature at 300°F for the first 60 minutes. He expressed that he believes that he would be learning more about bread science rather than hamburger science. He also revealed that his wife has information about what he was doing and is unenthusiastic. After 20 minutes, he checked the big mac in the air fryer and revealed that it is “extremely hard now.” In the clip, he touched the burger with a spatula and it produced noise as it had become hard.

now I’ve learned my lesson from last year- no hotdogs. You can see I’ve also removed the lettuce from this burger, assuming it will catch on fire — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

the first 60 minutes at 300° f begins now pic.twitter.com/d1NwqO2BRy — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

unlike last year, my wife is aware what I am doing, and like last year, is not enthusiastic. — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

the first 10 minutes has elapsed, a total of 110 minutes remains



i sense I’ll be learning more about bread science than hamburger science. 110 minutes continues now pic.twitter.com/g8rYbOQuzE — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

20 minutes has elapsed, 100 minutes remain. Like last time, I’m hesitant to interact with the object, lest I ruin the scientific nature of this test,



it is extremely hard now. BACK TO THE FIRE pic.twitter.com/hNUceDtTTR — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

After 30 minutes of keeping the burger in the air fryer, the user in the caption mentioned that the smell produced by Big Mac is “pretty strange, but not overpowering, strong ketchup/sauce smell that’s described as ‘not great’.” After 40 minutes, the smell had become worse and with a hint of fire. In a tweet, he mentioned that the air fryer made a “popping noise” and he feared that he might have broken the air fryer. After 1 hour of keeping the burger in the air fryer, he posted pictures of the big mac alongside the caption, "1 hour has elapsed. 1 hour remains. as is customary I will be letting the air fryer come down a bit in temperature before starting another hour not much of a difference from the start, it’s a bit darker, a lot harder, but the inside remains nearly untouched.”

30 minutes has elapsed, 90 minutes remain



the smell is pretty strange, but not overpowering, strong ketchup/sauce smell that’s described as “not great” pic.twitter.com/1USUjjZkvG — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

the smell. It has become worse. It is strangely sweet smelling, with a hint of fire



40 minutes has elapsed, 80 minutes remain pic.twitter.com/5aePSkucBD — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

oh god the air fryer made a popping noise and now the fan is loud- I fear I may have broken the air fryer pic.twitter.com/2HbuMAQyA8 — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

50 minutes has elapsed. 70 minutes remain. Incredibly, not much has changed.



air fryer is working, but I fear I may be buying a new one when my wife finds out pic.twitter.com/bQbNQSiDji — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

oh god the smell in the last few minutes has become thick, it’s vaguely tomato-ey and I can smell it across the house. pic.twitter.com/kPhuR3VCcv — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

1 hour has elapsed. 1 hour remains.



as is customary I will be letting the air fryer come down a bit in temperature before starting another hour



not much of a difference from the start, it’s a bit darker, a lot harder, but the inside remains nearly untouched pic.twitter.com/if8vmqIJG1 — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

The Twitter user again kept the big mac in the air fryer and set the temperature at 300°F. The smell is starting to get worse and they are now required to open windows. A user asked the Twitter user, better or worse smell than this point in the hot dog trial,'' to which he replied, “incredibly worse.” After 80 minutes, the big mac had turned black at the top. As he kept the big mac for 120 minutes in the air fryer, he revealed, “as two hours comes to a close, I am astounded that this is for sure still edible. Do I abandon science here? Do I continue for another hour with the bread removed? Will my wife leave me? Why didn’t I open the windows earlier?” In another tweet, he mentioned that he cut the burger into two halves and the inside of the burger remained soft and untouched and smells somewhat like homemade meatloaf.” He even revealed that the taste was terrible and even gave a 7/10 rating.

another hour begins now, 300°F



I suspect I may have to go past another hour to really get any results. I have added a children’s timer so I don’t forget to check in at 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/GtcoLWN0va — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

70 minutes has elapsed, 50 minutes remains.



the cheese has become the consistency and color of cheap peanut butter, and is bubbling oil pic.twitter.com/4rw7LyOefM — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

even with the windows open the smell has become so strong I’ve had to get out the ozone spray pic.twitter.com/cQxqgIRqBj — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

80 minutes has elapsed. 40 minutes remain.



it has reached the texture of plastic, and the smell is best described as “hot ketchup” I am confident I will have to go past 2 hours for any real results pic.twitter.com/MJA9PSQUPc — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

it now strongly smells like fire, and my wife has opened all the windows and the front door.



30 minutes remains pic.twitter.com/YBVfbm2dfw — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

as two hours comes to a close, I am astounded that this is for sure still edible.



Do I abandon science here? Do I continue for another hour with the bread removed? Will my wife leave me? Why didn’t I open the windows earlier? pic.twitter.com/f2rxGjCL4l — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

It was terrible, absolutely disgusting. 7/10 stars pic.twitter.com/jR7bSvaQMu — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

Image: Twitter/@KLobstar