ITBP Jawans Celebrate Holi At 17,000 Feet In Ladakh; Watch Heartwarming Video

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday shared a video of their jawans celebrating Holi at an elevation of 17,000 feet in the union territory of Ladakh. In the video, ITBP jawans can be seen dancing to the tunes of a popular pop song Gajban Pani le Chali. The 39-second-long video shows ITBP soldiers dancing and enjoying themselves with one another in front of a snow-filled mountain, which makes it even better to watch.

ITBP posted the short clip on its official Twitter handle last evening and since then it has garnered more than 11,000 views. Netizens have fallen in love with the video as they showered the comment section with messages of appreciation and respect. “Happy holi mere desh ke Rakshako, Dhanyawad hum sbki Holi ko acha aur safe bnaane k liye,” one user wrote, which roughly translates to ‘Happy Holi, protectors of my country, thank you for making our festival better and safer’. ITBP, which was established in 1962, is crucial in maintaining security at the India-China border near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Happy holi and keep smiling like this always — Shubham AgarwalSidheart (@shubhagarwal07) March 30, 2021

A very Happy Holi to all soldiers of Maan Bharti.



Thank you so much to you and your family.ðŸ™ðŸ™



Jai HindðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — RK47 (@RK4777749370) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi to you Jawans. Salute for keeping us safe. — Ajay Kumar Sharma (@ajaykrsharma038) March 29, 2021

Wish u happy holi my brother . bharat k vir sapoot

Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Swami Prakashanand Maharaj (@SwamiPrakashan7) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi and all joy to our saviours — Patanjali Associates (@PatanjaliAsso) March 30, 2021

'It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy'

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of two Indian Army jawans dancing in front of their colleagues at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. In the video, two Indian Army Gorkha regiment jawans can be seen dancing to a catchy folk song against the stunning Pangong lake backdrop. The video shows other soldiers enjoying the performance by the two while sitting comfortably on chairs. “It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy!” Rijiju captioned his post.

It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in LadakhðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/fsjnfmk74u — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 28, 2021

Social media users reacted to the heartwarming moment and cheered the jawans. One of the users wrote, "Nice to see them Happy. Bring a Huge smile to the face of People. Proud of them. Salute."

(Image Credit: ITBP_official/Twitter)