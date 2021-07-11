'It's Hilarious': Viral Cat Video With A Twist Leaves Internet In Chuckles

Cats never fail to amuse humans and the internet is proof of it. From the adorable felines hiding in square boxes to engaging in human conversations, social media is flooded with ‘cat videos.’ Now, in the latest addition, a video posted by internet company Nextdoor features a ginger cat leaving everybody berzerk with her wild expressions.

What is the clip about?

The short video starts with the camera panning across a picturesque territory. The camera moves from left to right capturing grasslands and houses. However, as the camera halts, the users could see a cat peeking its head out from the adjacent building. What is even more amusing is the ‘raised eyebrows’ expression of the feline at the end. Watch it here:

'Didn't see you'

Shared originally on TikTok, the video was later re-shared on Instagram. “Oh hello neighbor didn’t see you there,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 1,400 likes and the count is still rising. Meanwhile, it has also racked up a variety of comments from people. “This is hilarious,” commented a user. While another wrote, “ I was scared, I jumped.” Yet there were many others who expressed their reaction with laughing emoticons.



Meanwhile, another cat recently grabbed the spotlight with a similarly nonchalant act. A video was shared by the Twitter account, Welcome To Nature which is known for sharing some delightful videos and pictures of animals. The video has a cat that is clearly in the lookout for a new playmate ‘borrow’ a stuffed tiger toy from its neighbor. The cat then goes on to climb over an iron fence, crosses the streets and walks away merrily.

All the while, it makes sure to carefully stuff the toy in its mouth. Soon when it reaches a secluded spot that looks presumably like a garden, the cat begins to roll on the spot and goes on to play its newly acquired possession. Take a look at the endearing viral video of the cat.

Image: Nextdoor/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.