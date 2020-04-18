Jacinda Ardern Impressionist Takes Internet By Storm, Gets A Thumbs Up From PM Herself

A New Zealand-based comedian has shot to fame by impersonating the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the COVID-19 home confinement. Melanie Bracewell who has been in self-isolation for almost five weeks, after hearing from almost everyone about her likeness to the prime minister, she decided to make Tik Tok videos impersonating her.

Her videos imitating the makeup, costumes and hairdo of the famous leader went viral in no time. She has even managed to catch the attention of the prime minister herself. In one of the videos she posted on Twitter, Bracewell was complimented by Ardern who wrote, "You do my makeup better than I do,” with a blushing face emoticon.

In one of the photos that Bracewell shared on Instagram, she wrote, “That is my life now I suppose”. Furthermore, she captioned a short clip on Twitter that read, "Six months ago if you told me I’d be spending hours on making TikTok videos I would laugh in your face and now I’m sucked in forever. (sic)”

Back at it again pic.twitter.com/JS0Biyw191 — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) April 12, 2020

"She’s just so nice, having never thought of being her earlier, it’s now that it strikes how cool she is," Bracewell was quoted by a media outlet. She further added that it wasn’t a parody, and she genuinely aspired to be like Arden, as the leader was her hero.

This is my life now I guess pic.twitter.com/NH5ICFI0vk — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) April 2, 2020

Now, Bracewell enjoys a strong online fanbase

On a collage that she shared on her Twitter handle, Bracewell was called, “a kiwi version of veep” (North American informal of Prime Minister). “I’m getting confused now”, wrote another Twitter user, not being able to point out the difference between the two ladies. “I can't pick the difference in no.3,” wrote the third user. Some of the netizens joked about the carrot that Bracewell used as an alternative for US President Trump calling it "a perfect resemblance" to Donald Trump.

