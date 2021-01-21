Twitter on January 20 launched meme fest after the long-missing Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma reappeared in an online video after 2.5-month absence. While the critics of Jinping’s communist regime had suspected the Alibaba Group’s CEO’s arbitrary detention after he made disparaging statements against Communist-ruled China’s government and business counsellors in favour of free trade, Internet on Wednesday was rendered shocked to watch him make a speech to rural educators.

Ma’s remarks had led to the suspension of the preliminary public providing IPO of Ant Group on November 3 last year, and he was summoned by the PRC’s communist party for condemning Chinese financial regulators publicly. He had alleged that the survival of business empires was made difficult to sustain in the country with a communist outlook, which prompted an antitrust probe against him.

On Wednesday, as China’s state-run press posted a clip of the e-commerce billionaire addressing teachers in a 50-second video, Twitteratis flooded social media with side-splitting jokes and memes about Ma’s resurfacing. Users jokes about the circumstances under which the tycoon who had vanished from the public view suddenly popped up months later. Many cracked witty one-liners about the 56-year-old’s unexpected return, sharing stills from the Bollywood comedy flicks.

Many speculated that Ma had stayed low key after “regulators suspended Ant’s IPO, tightened finance tech rules, ordered an overhaul of Ant and launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba.” Several others expressed astonishment, having assumed that the mogul was perhaps dead. Ma was instead giving a virtual lecture to at least 100 teachers in southern Hainan, recognizing their remarkable achievements.

In terms of people fighting against a corrosive system:#JackMa MaJack pic.twitter.com/Bn9sD8WlS8 — Wondering Woman 🇮🇳 (@indiclogic) January 20, 2021

#JackMa before missing for three months be like :- pic.twitter.com/Dpr4pndKoj — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 20, 2021

#JackMa has been seen by 3 months, and looking abnormal.



*Meanwhile, Xinping : pic.twitter.com/KWcunWAPjC — 𝘏𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘶 𝘚𝘦𝘵𝘩 (@tereMaalKaYaar) January 20, 2021

Alibaba co-founder and billionaire #JackMa makes first public appearance after months.



People : pic.twitter.com/QmSOQHIJq8 — साक्षी स्वराज (@s_swarajj) January 20, 2021

#JackMa

Jack Ma appeared after three months since October.....



Meanwhile people :- pic.twitter.com/iOe7aaUOVM — Rohit D. Kotrunge💮 (@Nyctophile_14) January 20, 2021

After missing from months #JackMa

Make public appearance.

China government- pic.twitter.com/ORfp6DbBR4 — ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) January 20, 2021

Off the public radar

Ma’s whereabouts became unknown as he went totally off the public radar, sparking concerns about his well being among the media outlets and people worldwide. While Alibaba’s spokesperson had publicly refused to make statements about Ma’s location, Primavera Group CEO and former Chinese Goldman Sachs’ chairman had clarified in the media that Ma was intact well, and physically sound. Ma was increasingly skeptical about the disappearance of a Chinese judge who skipped Africa’s Business Heroes for budding entrepreneurs and his posters were removed from the contest. Ma disappeared shortly after he openly lambasted China’s regulators and authoritarian leader Xi Jinping. Tycoons called Ma’s disappearance as a ‘design’ by the CCP for presenting dissenting views against his government publicly.

