Jailer: Japanese Ambassador Does Kaavaalaa Hook Step, Expresses Love For Rajinikanth

Jailer's first single Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, became an instant sensation after its release on July 6. The song went viral on social media due to the peppy tribal beats and the hook step. Several fans and celebrities tried to recreate its signature move. Now, the Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has expressed his love for the song.

Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki hops on the Kaavaalaa trend

The craze of Rajinikanth's Jailer has now spread overseas. The Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki recreated the movie's song Kaavaalaa with Japanese YouTube Mayo San. In the video, the two can be seen dancing with utmost joy and recreating the hook steps of the song.

Not just that, but Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki was also seen flipping his glasses like Rajinikanth by the end of the video. Soon after Suzuki posted the video, it went viral on social media as people loved his way of expressing his fondness for the Sivaji actor. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) 🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵. My Love for Rajinikanth continues." Meanwhile, the song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Kaavaalaa's success

Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke to ANI and expressed gratitude to her fans for making this song a viral social media trend. She added, "The song is trending so much that normally we promote films but now this song has promoted us so much that we literally have to come out and talk about the love that people have given us and made it a trend."

This song has previously been recreated by Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, and others.