Japan: Iconic Gundam Statue Comes To Life Finally After All The Wait

On November 30, just prior to the opening of the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex, an 18-metre life-size moving statue of Gundam was unveiled at Yokohama in Japan. Gundam is a very well-known and popular animated television series. It originated back in the 1970s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the very popular Transformers series.

Iconic Gundam statue unveiled

As per reports by the Japan Times, the new statue has more than 20 moving parts and is expected to open on December 19. YouTube channel Oricon shared a video of the massive statue being unveiled. The almost 4 minutes long video shows the massive statue coming out of its zone. The robot is built in a way that it slowly moves on its own. Japan Times says that the visitors are allowed to climb decks from 15 meters to 18 meters high on the Gundam-Dock Tower. This will enable them to have a closer view of the iconic anime.

A few days back, a video of the life-size replica of the Gundam robot set the internet on fire. The clip that went viral features the life-size replica of the Gundam robot kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky. The life-size replica of the Gundam robot stands just over 18 metres tall and weighs 25 tonnes. After years of hard work, a life-size Japanese Gundam robot has proved to its legions of fans that in fact, it really can move. The life-size robot is modelled on one of the robots from the highly popular 1970s anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam. The machine was put through its paces this week at its new home in the port city of Yokohama.

The life-size robot was due to become the centrepiece at Gundam Factory Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on 1 October, but the pandemic led to pushing its official unveiling until later in the year, according to the site’s operator. According to reports from The Guardian, the company has stated that this decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of Covid-19. They had even apologised to all of our fans who were looking forward to the grand opening and ask for their understanding.

