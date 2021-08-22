Jennifer Aniston's Lookalike Lip-syncing 'Friends' Dialogue Leaves Netizens Amused; Watch

Videos of lookalikes of celebrities never fail to amuse netizens. Often, such lookalikes try to imitate stars in TikTok videos, featuring in scenes portrayed by the actors, thereby making their resemblance with the latter starker. One such video went viral on the internet showing Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike lip-syncing to a dialogue from the popular American TV show Friends. The woman featuring in the video is Lisa Tranel who is a fitness studio manager from Oklahoma in the United States. Her resemblance to the actor has left the netizens stunned. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the show (Friends) where Tranel was seen imitating Rachel Green, the character played by Aniston in the sitcom.

Watch the video here:

"So you’re telling me that's NOT Jennifer Aniston? This week’s #FanFriday is dedicated to the scarily convincing Rachel lookalike @she_plusthree [sic]," wrote Friend's official Instagram handle sharing the video. In the video, Tranel is seen lip-synching to a dialogue from the show's season 3, "I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then I think, why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in," This dialogue was said by Rachel Green in one of the episodes in season 3. The video has created quite a buzz since being shared on Saturday, August 21. The video has garnered more than 3.3 million views, over 4,000 comments and numbers are increasing further.

Here are comments by some users:

Reacting to the video, one of the Instagram users wrote, “The resemblance is UNCANNY [sic]. "It took me a minute to realize that it's not the actual Aniston [sic]," another comment read. "Okay I thought it's Jen at first sight!!!! [sic], commented a user. Meanwhile, there were also a few users who disagreed with the fact that she resembled Aniston. It should be noted here that Friends is a popular American television sitcom comprising of ten seasons. Rachel Green is a popular character in the show which has been portrayed by Jennifer Aniston. The show revolves around six young friends who live in New York.

Image Credits: AP/friends/Instagram