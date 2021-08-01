Jetpack Man Spotted In Los Angeles; Air Traffic Controllers Warn 'jetpack Guy Is Back'

A commercial airline pilot said that he might have been an airborne person with a jetpack, high in the busy skies near Los Angeles International Airport. AP quoted The Los Angeles Times report which said that the Boeing 747 pilot radioed to report “a possible jetpack man insight” at around 6:12 p.m on Wednesday. The pilot spotted an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude.

Further, the air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity, after a jetpack person was spotted in the sky. “Use caution, the jetpack guy is back,” said one air traffic alert. While another traffic controller asked a pilot, “Did you see a UFO?” The pilot responded, “We were looking but we did not see Iron Man". The FBI and FAA both are working together to investigate the report. FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller also informed that the agency has looked into three other possible jetpacks in the skies above Los Angeles, and has “not been able to validate any of the reports".

Another jetpack man spotted in Los Angeles

Another unidentified man was also noticed by a pilot of an American Airline flying on a jetpack near the Los Angeles airport in September 2020. The incident took place at around 18:30 local time. The man was flying approximately 3,000ft above ground level near where the planes land at the airport. Within 10 minutes, another pilot also reported seeing a man with a jetpack on, flying near his plane.

The air traffic controller tried to take more information regarding this man to which the pilot responded that the man was around 300 yards to the left of the plane. The report also mentioned that another pilot who was flying the JetBlue Flight 23 noticed a similar activity and immediately informed the air traffic control officer about the man in a jetpack. The officer asked the pilot to be careful while also commenting on the fact that such incidents could only happen in LA. The Federal Aviation Administration and FBI looked into the matter and tried to find the person behind this incident. As is evident, flying on a jetpack at a height of 3,000ft can definitely be hazardous to the life of the individual and others as it was near an airport.

