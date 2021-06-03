Jharkhand's Viral 'alien' Video's Makers Reveal Mystery's Truth; Narrate What They Saw

Days after a viral video from Jharkhand spooked people across the country, the mystery surrounding the 'alien' walking down the Chadwa Dam in Hazaribagh seems to have been resolved. The 30-second-long video uploaded on Saturday had sent ripples of curiosity across the country as it showed passersbys come to stop after spotting a blurry humanoid figure on the side of the road in the middle of the night. Now, Jharkhand's local media claims to have got to the bottom of the Jharkhand alien video after having contacted the makers of the video who ultimately uncovered the lid on what they had seen that night.

In an interview with Jharkhand's Jan Doot News, the two men who filmed the video have revealed that the lanky figure walking down the road is not an alien, but an unclothed person. Narrating the incident, one of the two men said that he and his friend were returning to Seraikela when they spotted the person walking bare. Spooked, they initially rode away but then they returned to check and that's when they filmed the video.

"It was a lady walking down the road without clothes... The clip circulating online is 30-seconds long, I have the full video of one and a half minutes. She might have been walking naked for some rituals as people from the jungle practice such things," one of those who made the video told Jan Doot.

While the video is claimed to have been shot at Hazaribagh, Republic Media Network reached out to an official of the locality, who stated that neither had anyone come to their office nor had anyone called to complain or file a query, and therefore, no investigation was initiated as of yet. On condition of anonymity, the official source also said that the locality shown does not appear to be similar to Hazaribagh.

Video goes viral; piques people's interests

The spooky video, which came amid the buzz over Pentagon confirming UFO sightings, had gone viral soon after it was uploaded. It piqued interests, with various theories being put forth. Some even tagged Elon Musk, NASA, ISRO and various agencies, news media and politicians to look into the matter.

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

