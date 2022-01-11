'Just An Act, Apologised': Jawed Habib's Explanation Cuts No Ice With NCW; Probe On

After facing massive backlash for ‘spitting on a woman’s head,’ hairstylist Jawed Habib, who has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his disgraceful act, remained stern in his defence and said that ‘it was an act, and he had apologised.’

Jawid Habib, who appeared in front of the National Commission for Women and registered his statement after being summoned, stated that he remained affirmed to his stand, and that what he did was a jocular act and he had already apologised for the same.

After registering his statement he said, "I have given my statement. I have given the same statement which I gave earlier. It was just an act. I have made a mistake and apologise for the same.”

On being asked if he would face any consequences, he said that he is ready to face whatever will happen. “Let's see. Will face whatever will happen, but yes, I have apologised," Habib said.

Not satisfied with Habib's apology; FIR registered against him: NCW

While expressing dissatisfaction over Jawed’s clarification, the NCW chief stated that she is not convinced with Habib’s statement, as he denied spitting and termed that he had only acted that way. Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson expressed her apprehensions and said that 'what he did was wrong on so many levels'. ''So many people were learning from him, he shouldn’t have acted that way, that too during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,'' Sharma added.



The National Commission for Women has asked the police to investigate the matter further and find out whether he was involved in the act or not. The FIR has already been lodged against him, and the NCW is awaiting the outcome of the probe.

"No. We have already written to the police that they should investigate. They have to talk to the woman whether he spat or not. So, the FIR is already there. They will pursue it and we will also pursue it with the police and see what comes out of that investigation," Rekha Sharma said, in response to Habib’s statement.

This came in the backdrop of the viral video that showed the popular hairstylist spitting on a woman's hair during a seminar. He was seen making fun of her in front of the audience to which people were seen laughing and cheering. Moreover, he was heard suggesting that hairstylists can use saliva in case they don't have water in their salon.

Taking note of the incident, @NCWIndia has also sent a notice to Jawed Habib to appear before the Commission in person on January 11 at 12:30 pm for deposition of his statement. @sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 7, 2022

The woman who was victimised has been identified as Pooja Gupta. Gupta, who had come to participate in the seminar, has lodged an official complaint with the Muzaffarnagar police against Habib for causing humiliation and for allegedly mocking her after she asked several questions during the session.

Pooja Gupta said, "He made fun of me. He told that there are guts in my spit. People around me were clapping. We went there to learn but came out with such an experience. He insulted me and apologize to me in front of everyone."

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter, ANI