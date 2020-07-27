Bizarre! Goat Arrested By Kanpur Police For Not Wearing Mask Amid COVID-19

A goat has been arrested by the Kanpur police for not wearing a mask and strolling on the road. With the number of coronavirus cases surging every day, state governments have imposed fines and other punishments for people stepping outside without a mask. However, this marks the first time when a goat has been arrested for the same. According to reports, the bizarre yet hilarious incident took place in Beconganj area of the city, where the police found the animal wandering. The officials then picked up the goat, put it inside their jeeps and took it the police station.

Later, when the goat’s owner found his animal missing, he rushed to the station, pleading the officers to release his animal. The police freed, the goat, however with a condition that the owner would not the goat out, without a mask. Speaking to media reporters, officials said if people can mask their dogs and other pets, why should a goat be exempted.

The news of the arrest has left netizens in a frenzy with many hilariously questioning the 'lockdown violation'. Yet there were others who were wondering if it was tragedy or comedy? One user even made a punny comment "you've GOAT to be kidding me".

Goats arrested for grazing

However, this is not the first time that goats have been detained for a 'crime'. A few months ago, two goats were taken into police custody in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, Telangana, for grazing on saplings which were planted under the government initiative ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’.The "culprits" were caught red-handed by the activists and handed over to the police. They were detained at the police station and tied to a pole on the premises. The two goats were only let free after the municipal authorities charged a fine of Rs 1000 on the owner. According to the activists of 'Save The Trees', the two goats grazed and destroyed about 250 saplings of almond planted under the Huzurabad municipality.

