Kent Police Arrive With Arms And Helicopter To Catch Tiger Only To Find A Sculpture

In the Kent countryside, the UK, armed police personnel and a helicopter swooned to catch a tiger on the loose only to find a large sculptor of a tiger designed by a local grandmother. At least ten armed officers were summoned by the residents who reported a “ferocious tiger prowling” through the countryside, however, they reached the site to discover a tiger sculpture made of chicken wire.

The incident that occurred in the village of Ightham left the police speechless after an armed response unit was formed and dispatched, as per local media reports. The 85-year-old woman, who created the model 20 years ago was informed by her son Duncan that the Kent police were in search of a tiger armed, which was reported around her house. Cyclists on the way told a leading media outlet that the police warned them to move swiftly or remain indoor as a carnivore was on the lurk near the road that leads to the National Trust's Ightham Mote.

Yesterday 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to a house in Kent after reports of a big cat on the loose.

National police air service on site

Further, Juliet Simpson, the sculptor reportedly said that when she was alerted of the situation, she noticed a helicopter hovering above her and a police Land Rover in the near distance. Officers with the armament were on duty enquiring about the tiger, she added. She had to introduce the police to the actual tiger model to convince them that there was no serious fear. Juliet reportedly said that it was an embarrassing situation for the police as they had a moment of thinking. One of the police officers, meanwhile, speculated that the escapee tiger was on the mind of the public due to the Netflix series Tiger King, Juliet told a leading media outlet.

Phil Broad, a manager of the land near Simpson’s house, said that he had to ring up the local police community support officers enquiring why the armed police were looking for a “tiger”, and it seemed strange, he was quoted saying by a US media outlet. However, Kent Police said in the statement that they were called to Mote Road in Ightham at 10.23 am by the locals, the national police air service went on-site to deter any danger to the officers, as per media reports.

