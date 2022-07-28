Kerala: Debt-ridden Man Wins Lottery Worth Rs 1 Crore Hours Before Selling His House

Winning a lottery is a stroke of luck, but winning a lottery just hours before selling the house and losing all hope -- is nothing but a perfect movie story. However, this time it happened for real in Kerala. 50-year-old Mohammed Bava, who was going through a severe financial crisis, asked for some luck in his life, and it was granted. Just two hours before accepting the small advance for his newly constructed house that was put up for sale, he won a Rs 1 crore Kerala lottery.

Bava, a native of Manjeshwar in the Kasargod district of north Kerala, was in desperate need of cash to repay a debt of almost Rs 50 lakh that he had borrowed from family members as well as a loan he had obtained from a bank. Notably, he took out a sizable amount of debt to pay for the nuptials of his two daughters as well as to make up for the losses he had incurred in the real estate market.

Hoping for a way out of the debt trap, Bava purchased the Kerala government's Fifty-Fifty lottery tickets from a vendor on Sunday afternoon. Realising that we have hit the jackpot by winning the Rs 1 crore Kerala lottery, Bava with his home being filled with happiness and fortune has decided not to sell his house.

Speaking to reporters after winning the lottery, Mohammed Bava said, "I won the lottery. So, there is no need to sell this house. When we get the prize, all our issues will be sorted out," PTI reported. Adding further he said that he was going through anxiety due to the loss he had suffered in the business. "But the Almighty finally showed me a way," Bava said, according to PTI.

"The result of the lottery was announced by 3.30 pm on Sunday. Luckily, I got the prize. Earlier in the day, the buyers had informed us that they would come to give the token advance for my house by 5:30 PM... But when they came, this house was full of people who came to know about the jackpot. The buyers said they were also very happy about the lucky win," Bava said. The father of five children also revealed that he was not a regular buyer of lottery tickets.

Adding further he said, "I know that lottery agent in person so when he passed by my home, he used to give me some tickets. This particular ticket I bought out of sheer tension as I didn't know what to do." He also stated that after paying off the loan, he would like to spend the remaining funds on the underprivileged and needy. Notably, Bava will get around Rs 63 lakh after the tax cut, according to PTI.

