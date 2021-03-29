Kolkata Bride Drives Groom Home After Vidai; Netizens Hail Her For 'smashing Stereotypes'

An empowering footage of a newly wedded bride driving the car to her in-law’s home during her vidaai ceremony while her groom occupied the passenger’s seat has taken the internet by storm. Kolkata’s now-viral bride Sneha Singhi who tied the knot with Saugat Upadhaya was seen waving at her guests goodbye amid cheers, hoots, and smiles as she took control of the steering attired in her bridal lehenga and jewellery.

The women shattered the gender roles and stereotypes as she overturned the long-practiced patriarchal ethic wherein a groom usually drove his lady home. In the footage that she shared on her official Instagram handle, Sneha’s better half confidently jumps in next to her, empowering his woman as she looks over to the heavily decorated car bonnet ready to whiz off. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun,” the newly wedded bride wrote on the video, making reference to the third-greatest British female screen legend Audrey Hepburn’s sibling Katherine Hepburn’s lines.

The 28-year-old, a chef by profession wrote, “This actually was enjoyable!” as she left the onlookers gazing at her with admiration. In what can be called a defining moment in the clip, the woman’s father-in-law is heard asking her to adjust the seat, her groom, however, asks him to relax as he signals with hand saying “Sneha will handle it fairly straightforward”.

'A beautiful moment' says internet

The woman told local media outlets that she had informed her then-husband to be about her will to drive them both to the sasural nearly a month ago, and her husband had reacted positively saying “it sounds suburb”. Sneha revealed that given the long duration that had passed since their discussion and unsure on the day of the wedding she had forgotten about the plan but her husband came forward reminding her that she was going to drive. The moment was also significant to both as she had driven her husband Saugat Upadhaya on their very date, she elaborated.

Internet hailed the woman for taking an encouraging step outside of the patriarchal norm, and that confidently. “Inspirational,” a commentator wrote, while several others applauded virtually in the comments threads. “That is such a beautiful, cool and proud moment chef,” another said. “ In love with this,” the third said.

