'Land Of Fire': Iceland Volcano Eruption Reminds Netizens Of 'Game Of Thrones', Here's Why

Internet compared gatherers witnessing “breathtaking” volcanic spurts and incandescent lava from Iceland volcanic eruption with HBO drama Game of Thrones.

The rare volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland has become a tourist hot spot for the weekend hikers as thousands occasionally gather admiring the hot red glowing lava that streams into a river. The fissure burst near Mount Fagradalsfjall has also witnessed some valiant sightseers grilling hotdogs, and marshmallows and gathering in large number, encircling to gasp and admire at the volcanic phenomenon that occurred in about 900 years at about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik. The recent pictures of the visitors from the scene have now sparked jokes and humour across the social media as the internet compared the gatherers witnessing, what they call “breathtaking” volcanic spurts and incandescent lava with a scene from the HBO drama, Game of Thrones

As the photos of eruption scenes, captured by an aerial videographer, Brian Emfinger appeared online, many compared its visual appeal with R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series’ Game of Thrones’ symbology that revolves around ice vs. fire. Iceland hikers were seen flocking the site in knee-deep snow as they stood glancing at the stark red hot lava streams bubbling and spurting out against the pure white snow following onto the snowy mountainous terrain in frosty temperatures. The image of the 300,000 cubic meters (10.5 million cubic feet) of lava streaming in the ice-cold region and Icelanders collectively reminded the internet of HBO’s screenplay, as the scenes bore resemblance with the fantasy drama. “This photo is very interesting,” one said. “What’s strange, is the snow between the people and flow, isn’t melted,” another analyzed. The third wrote, “Land of fire and ice,” making reference to Martin’s Game of Thrones. 

'Power of photos..' netizens analyse the scene

Several others admired the photographic skills of Emfinger saying, “The second picture is fascinating. The fractal structure, the people around it at a universal distance. It's perfect.” Another commented, “The power of these photos, the snow  and lava contrast..” One other compared the scene with Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer's documentary as they said, “You think folks are getting close there? Check out Werner Herzog's film Into the Inferno”. The movie features somewhat similar shots and stunning views of volcanic eruptions and lava flows. “Those Icelanders! You have to love them,” one other said. 

On Friday, a separate volcanic eruption covered the Caribbean island of St Vincent after a long-dormant fissure exploded, spewing red hot lava and ash plumes 6 km (3.7 miles) in the air. More than 16,000 inhabitants in "red zones" were asked to immediately evacuate by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. 

