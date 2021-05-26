Largest Purple-pink 'Sakura' Diamond Fetches $29.3 Million At An Auction In Hong Kong

A 15.81 carat Sakura diamond was sold for $29.3 million at Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on May 23. The fancy vivid purple-pink diamond has become the most expensive diamond to be ever sold at an auction, according to Christie's. Sakura is a Japanese word for cherry blossom and is the largest diamond of its kind to go under the hammer.

Sakura diamond auctioned for $29.3 million

The Sakura diamond fetched $29.3 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Hong Kong setting an auction price for a purple-pink diamond. The bidding for the ring-opened at $HK170 million and climbed to the final hammer price of $HK226.275 million, plus commission. It was bought by a telephone bidder, reported by ABCNews. The Sakura diamond has a rare and magnificent wonder of nature that represents a unique expression of identity.

#AuctionUpdate The Sakura, a 15.81 Carat Fancy Vivid Purple Pink Internally Flawless Type lla Diamond Ring, realized HK$226,275,000 / US$29,285,318 and set a new auction record for the largest Purple Pink flawless diamond ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/4BbkQ6k0hU — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) May 23, 2021

The Sakura diamond is claimed to be internally flawless in terms of its "exceptional rarity" and "extraordinary optical transparency". The diamond has strong saturation and a remarkable pink hue with a secondary colour of purple. The Sakura' was auctioned alongside 'The Sweet Heart', a 4.2-carat fancy vivid heart-shaped pink diamond ring, which sold for USD 6.6 million. The final total for the Hong Kong auction was $76.8 million, which makes it the biggest-earning Christie’s jewellery sale in the last four years. The sale sold 87 per cent by value and 82 per cent by lot. In a press statement, Vickie Sek, chairman of Christie's jewellery department described its sale as an "important chapter in jewellery auction history."

"We are very excited to have marked another important chapter in jewellery auction history today, with(The Sakura) realising a record-breaking price of US$29.3 million, continuing Christie’s tradition of offering the finest pink diamonds at auction."

IMAGE: Christie’s/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.