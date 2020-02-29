Leap day meme fest tickles Internet; netizens share 'extra laugh' on Feb 29 'extra day'

We say 'Hi' to February 29 only once every four years and while most businesses capitalise on the 'extra day' of the year with flash sales and unbelievable midnight discounts, the leap day is truly ruled by social media memes. From those born on February 29 celebrating their 'real birthday' to many wanting to get married on the 'unique day', leap day has seen it all.

Here, let's take a look at the cheekiest of memes on social media that are tickling the Internet on February 29.

Leap Day Meme Fest

Of course, the day began with hilarious birthday and anniversary memes!

The moment you realize that you are born on Feb 29th and can have a birthday celebration only once in 4 years#LeapDay2020 #LeapDay pic.twitter.com/n62cGQnVlu — Anoop Chathoth (@AnoopChathoth) February 29, 2020

when a leap day kid makes it to the 4years#LeapYear pic.twitter.com/s3mug8IwrS — Ali Hamzah (@DaPakistaniGuy) February 29, 2020

While the Internet chuckled at age memes, some netizens shared interesting insights into how to make the most of the day.

It's #leapyear tomorrow.



Whatever you do overnight tonight won't appear as a 'memory' on social media for four years. Go nuts 👌🏻 — Tim McCready 🇳🇿 (@Tim_McCready) February 28, 2020

February 29th doesn’t come every year, it comes every 4 years. The next one will be in 2024. If you want to:

- date someone

- marry someone

- give birth

Be smart and do it on this day to save money on future anniversaries and birthdays 😂#LeapYear pic.twitter.com/Rgx4Clkmti — Badr Ambon (@balloory) February 28, 2020

If you're gonna buy into an annual subscription of any kind, do it tomorrow, you might get it free for the next four years based on poor code :) #LeapDay — Richard Bagshaw (@bagwaa) February 28, 2020

uh a leap day isn't an "extra" day. our society operates on a weekday/weekend calendar and nothing else. give me a day between Saturday and Sunday called Plutoday and we can talk about calling it extra — phil (@PhilJamesson) February 28, 2020

And sports enthusiasts took it literarily.

Happy #LeapDay from the man who does it best 😉 pic.twitter.com/rtqHeOb4gk — Goal (@goal) February 29, 2020

Last but not the least, one meme that is sure to click with the Gen Z was posted on Twitter by one of the official accounts of the Harry Potter series. The meme asks a curious question, taking on Hermione's time turner from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban that was reintroduced by JK Rowling in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

We solemnly swear not to spoil it for you!

Hands up who has been fiddling with the Time-Turners again? #LeapYear pic.twitter.com/uS8rkLYJEG — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) February 29, 2020

