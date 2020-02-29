The Debate
Leap Day Meme Fest Tickles Internet; Netizens Share 'extra Laugh' On Feb 29 'extra Day'

What’s Viral

We say 'Hi' to February 29 only once every four years and while most shop on the 'extra day' of the year, leap day is truly ruled by social media memes.

Written By Prerna Vijayeni Panda | Mumbai | Updated On:
Leap day meme fest tickles Internet; netizens share 'extra laugh' on Feb 29 'extra day'

We say 'Hi' to February 29 only once every four years and while most businesses capitalise on the 'extra day' of the year with flash sales and unbelievable midnight discounts, the leap day is truly ruled by social media memes. From those born on February 29 celebrating their 'real birthday' to many wanting to get married on the 'unique day', leap day has seen it all. 

Here, let's take a look at the cheekiest of memes on social media that are tickling the Internet on February 29. 

Leap Day Meme Fest  

Of course, the day began with hilarious birthday and anniversary memes! 

 

While the Internet chuckled at age memes, some netizens shared interesting insights into how to make the most of the day.

 

And sports enthusiasts took it literarily.

 

Last but not the least, one meme that is sure to click with the Gen Z was posted on Twitter by one of the official accounts of the Harry Potter series. The meme asks a curious question, taking on Hermione's time turner from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban that was reintroduced by JK Rowling in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

We solemnly swear not to spoil it for you!

 

 

 

Published:
