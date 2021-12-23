Linear Cloud Formation In Japan Divides City Into Blue And Grey Skies; Netizens Wowed

There's no denying the fact that social media, on several occasions, help enlighten people on the mysterious ways of nature. Be it animals, forests, or clouds, Mother Nature has always engaged people with her unique creations. A post doing rounds on social media platforms, showing the "linear edge of cloud formation" in Japan, is a recent example of the ways in which nature enthrals people. Shared by a user account on Reddit, the post is attracting the attention of a lot of people.

The viral photograph shows a thick layer of clouds on one side of the sky while the other half of the sky remains absolutely clear, making it a rare view. The linear edge of cloud formation was captured in Japan. The photograph shows a cloudy atmosphere on one side of town, while the other side falls under clear blue skies making it appear as if a sheet of a cloud has been spread on only one side of the sky.

Netizens awed by strange Japan weather

Since the post went up on Reddit, the "linear edge of cloud formation" picture has garnered over 15,000 upvotes along with hundreds of comments and shares.

"I've been to Japan. Some of these places can look fairly similar to areas in Latin America," one user expressed. Another wrote, "A recent anime main character battle has taken place here I see." A third person commented, "Can't you just wait, the clouds are loading still bro". Take a look at some more reactions from netizens:

Image: Reddit