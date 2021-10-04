Lion Walks Out Of A Public Toilet, Amused Netizens Drop Hilarious Comments; WATCH

Animals have been all over social media platforms because of their adorable and suprising acts caught on video, that often bring a huge smile to netizens' faces. Their videos attract a large number of social media users as their antics are sometimes unusual. In one such unusual incident, an animal is seen walking out of a public toilet, and what if the animal is a lion? An incident shared on the Twitter handle of WildLense Eco Foundation shows the same.

Watch the lion viral video here:

As the video starts, it shows a public toilet with a green board signalling 'gents toilet'. As the video proceeds, a lion can be seen coming out of the public toilet, leaving the visitors of the safari in a moment of fear. However, the background sounds quiet enough to understand that the visitors must be moving inside the car. In the background, one of the visitors can be heard saying how the incident is both scary and funny. As the video proceeds, the wild cat can be seen the animal walking out of the place and then moves towards a jungle nearby.

Netizens reacting to Lion coming out of public toilet video:

Clearly the lavatory is build for wildlife,look at the ease with which the king walked out ,releaved.. must have been a regular. pic.twitter.com/W07QcfjUgU — preety srivastava (@preetykabir) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the video shared with the caption: "Loo is not always safe & reliever for humans, sometimes it can be used by others too..." is now viral on social media platforms including, Twitter. Since being shared some two days ago, it has garnered over sixteen thousand views and the count is still rising. It has also given an opportunity for the netizens to drop hundreds of witty comments. One such user commented, "That is a lioness using gents toilet ha ha ha." "The land where the toilet is built was once the place of Lions bathroom. Humans captured it. Lion just visited to check whether humans maintained it nicely or not," read the other comment. "Make in India Brand Ambassador going for a surprise visit to check the condition of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan!" commented the third user.

Watch another video of a lion that went viral on social media

What do you mean I fell? I was just going for a swim 😅😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ulKR5xtP9 — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 19, 2021

Another funny video from the animal kingdom is ticking netizens' funny bone on social media. In a recent video that going viral, a lion is seen falling into water. The 35-second-video shows how humans or animals, everyone has clumsy moments in their lives which become funny and interesting videos when captured on camera.

The video was shared back in 2018 but resurfaced again online. This old viral video is once again surfacing on social media platforms, attracting viewers and hilarious comments. The funny snippet, posted by a Twitter user named hopkinsBRFC21, shows two lions walking around the edge of a water hole inside their territory. A few moments later, the lion walking on the right side near the edge mistakenly puts his foot in the wrong place and slips into the water hole as he loses control. Meanwhile, the second lion gets "worried" for his companion and looks to help. However, the lion immediately swims out of the water as if nothing ever happened.

Image: Twitter/@WildLense_India