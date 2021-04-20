Little Girl Acing Somersault On Loop Leaves Netizens Stunned, Video Goes Viral

A video has surfaced on the internet which showcases a little girl acing somersault on loop. She has performed somersault flawlessly on the bed in a room. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to praise the little girl.

Girl performs somersault on loop

The video was shared by a user Manish Sharma on Twitter. He alongside the video wrote the caption, "I got tired watching. how many times did she do it?. The video shows the girl performing somersaults on a bed on loop without a break. However, the identity of the girl in the video is not known but the video has taken the internet by storm. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens and they could not stop themselves from praising her amazing skills. Take a look at the post.

ðŸ™„ðŸ˜¥...I got tired watching .. ðŸ˜“how many times did she do it? pic.twitter.com/FNWj87W9FP — Manish Sharma (@ManishS_SG) April 19, 2021

Since being shared on April 19, the 55-second video has received 95.9K views and accumulated reactions from netizens. Some netizens count the number of stunts she has performed while others are stunned by her amazing gymnastic skills. One user commented, "I would like to believe that it was one somersault on Loop". Another user wrote, "I counted 80. Fantastic training and MAN those lungs!! Wonder what she can do with absolute best training for gymnastics." Another individual commented, "Amazing. 80 times I counted". Check out some netizens reactions.

She is so talented, should be nurtured so if she wants she can go for Olympics in future — Anjali (@anjs1551) April 19, 2021

Incredible 80! — AJITH KUMAR (@krbajithkumar) April 19, 2021

Omg that’s crazy â¤ï¸ — Ishita Joshi (@IshitaJoshi) April 19, 2021

Sec not min ..I counted 80 ..ðŸ˜¢ — Manish Sharma (@ManishS_SG) April 19, 2021

ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ™ — Simple Sharma (@simplespeaks) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, a video of an Indian woman performing acrobatic stunts in a saree has left the internet flabbergasted. Shared on Instagram, the short clip showcased Parul Arora along with her partner performing somersault in a blue saree. As per her Instagram profile, Arora is a “National gold medalist gymnast” hailing from Haryana. In the video, the couple has ditched their regular gym outfits to perform the stunt in a black suit and a royal blue saree.

(Image Credits: ManishS_SG/Twitter)