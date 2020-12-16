'Little MasterChef': Tamil Nadu Girl Cooks 46 Dishes In 58 Minutes, Netizens In Disbelief

Tamil Nadu based girl SN Lakshmi Sai Sri cooked 46 dishes in just 58 minutes and featured in the UNICO Book of World Records. Proud of her achievement, the little girl told that she learnt cooking from her mother. According to ANI, she said, "I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone". Appreciating the girl, netizens have deemed her as 'India's new and little masterchef'.

'India's little masterchef'

One of the images includes all the dishes that she has cooked. Mother of the little girl, N Kalaimagal said that her daughter started cooking during the lockdown and she was very good at it. However, it was Lakshmi’s father who suggested she give a shot to the world record. Recalling the story, Kalaimagal said, “I cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That's how we got the idea”.

Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Netizens laud her skills

Stunned by the girl's talent, netizens bombarded the comment section. While few are being sarcastic, others are congratulating the little one on her achievements. "Please Maggie give us 50 Verity noodles... please...I want to break this record ..help me Maggie... please...", wrote a Twitter user, makng a sarcastic remark. Congratulating the girl on her achievements, another person wrote, "Congratulations to the young girl... Girls can achieve anything if guided well.. parents be proud... u ve set an example to many young parents...". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the images with their own caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "Wish to see my wife gets this news. I cannot forward it because she might think it’s a fake news".

Took me 2 hours to prepare decent daal chawal 😭🤣 — Komal (@_KomalS) December 15, 2020

India's new & littel MasterChef 👩🏻‍🍳 Weldon baby — Anjali Paliwal (@AnjaliPaliwal17) December 16, 2020

Awesome 👌👌😊😊 — ॐ Anmol अनमोल 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) December 16, 2020

How is it possible 🤔 https://t.co/IZWaeIfVHg — karuna mahato (@MahatoKaruna) December 16, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)

