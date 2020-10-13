London: People Defy Curfew To Play Cricket; Netizens Ask Covidiots To 'stop This Madness'

A group of Londoners in the UK recently decided to defy lockdown amidst the COVID-19 crisis and throng the streets for a friendly game of cricket. The British government in response to the rising coronavirus cases has decided to reimplement virus restrictions and even introduced a new three-tier approach to fighting the pandemic. The restrictions have caused a lot of frustration among the people and in what appears to be a spontaneous gathering people decided to defy lockdown rules and play cricket on the streets at night in Peckham, a district in south London.

Londoners defy Peckham curfew

In the video that was uploaded by Emmy winning documentary filmmaker James Jones, dozens of people can be seen on the streets standing in a large circle and not observing social distance norms at all. The video also shows a person bowling to a waiting batman and the crowd loudly cheering once the ball was hit. Another important thing to notice in the video is that none of those gathered on the streets appears to be wearing masks or face coverings. Take a look at the video below.

The video that was uploaded on Twitter on October 11 has quickly gone viral and has already received more than 7,000 retweets and upwards of 43,000 likes. While those in the video may see their actions as harmless and reliving a bit of lockdown stress, not all saw it that way and termed their behaviour as grossly ‘irresponsible’.

Idiots — Susan Chandler (@SueyQP) October 10, 2020

We live in a society that has encouraged a selfish mentality & no sense of working together for the collective good & this is where it leads. These people obviously don’t give a toss about the vulnerable people that will die if they catch coronavirus. — the wayward nun (@MiraDreams) October 11, 2020

I've been self isolating for a week only going out to the car or to sort out our box garden. We've also been run ragged at work and during oncall because of Covid-19 for 6 months.. this just proves how the selfish, idiotic public don't deserve us — Bryan Walford (@WalfordBryan) October 11, 2020

They just don’t get it. Wonder how many of these people will be in hospital fighting for their life’s in a few weeks or months due to catching Coronavirus. — Amanda Hodgkinson ❣️ (@AJHodgkinson42) October 11, 2020

But not all in the comments section vilified their behaviour. A lot of commenters pointed out that COVID-19 was not going away for a long time and that people have to get used to living with it. Others were sympathetic to the frustrations caused by the lockdown and the need to leave the house.

Good on them for having some fun and sticking two fingers up at the dictators in government! This virus is going nowhere and we have to get back to normal. The more people who ignore the rules, the faster they will crumble. — Michael Hester (@MikeHester88) October 11, 2020

Youngsters different backgrounds, different colours, different religions all just having fun - something we have forgotten — TruthSeeker (@TruthSeekerTKS) October 10, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 37 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The UK has reported more than 600,000 positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 42,000.

