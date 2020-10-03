Magnificent Black Leopard Clicked In Tadoba National Park Leaves Netizens Spellbound

As images of stunning animals have long-been netizens’ favourite, the pictures of rare black leopard have recently gone viral on Twitter. Wildlife photographer Anurag Gawande is reported to have captured the magnificent animal crossing a road while it was hunting a deer in Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra.

Even though he had posted the images on his page way back in May, the pictures went viral this week for a Twitter post. As per reports, even Gawande was spellbound after clicking the rare black leopard because he waited two years for the opportunity.

Rare BLACK leopard is spotted crossing the road while hunting deer in Indian national park. Photos by Anurag Gawande. pic.twitter.com/SBFWrs1iFd — KaptanHindustanðŸ¹ðŸ¦â›ï¸ (@GautamTrivedi_) October 1, 2020

Netizens left astonished with images of rare black leopard

Soon after the images resurfaced on social media platforms, netizens found themselves spellbound with the beast's magnificent beauty. From using phrases like “amazing”, “awesome” to complimenting the 24-year-old photographer for his “achievement”, hundreds of people have liked the images on Twitter. Many internet users even admitted that it was the first time they had seen the animal in the thick of the action in its natural habitat.

Earlier, an extremely rare breed of 'singing' dog, thought to have been extinct, was spotted in its natural habitat for the first time in 50 years. The New Guinea singing dog, known for their unique howls and bark, though bred in captivity, had not been spotted in wild for the past five decades. However, following research by the New Guinea Highland Wild Dog Foundation (NGHWDF) in 2016, a breakthrough was witnessed.

