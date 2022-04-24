Maharashtra: Thieves Use JCB To Steal ATM Machine In Sangli; Police Probe Initiated

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Sangli, an ATM machine has been stolen in a unique way. As seen on CCTV footage, a JCB machine was used to steal an ATM machine in Maharashtra's Sangli. The incident took place around midnight on Saturday when an AXIS bank's ATM machine was stolen in the Miraj area of Sangli.

In the CCTV footage that captured the crime, a man is seen entering the ATM and then going out suddenly. After this, a JCB machine is seen smashing the glass door of the ATM. And with the help of the JCB, the ATM machine was stolen. The in-charge of Miraj Gramin Police station, Inspector Chandrakant Bedre said that the ATM machine which was stolen on the intervening night of April 22-23 belongs to AXIS bank.

Inspector Bedre said that a JCB was first stolen from a petrol pump and then it was used to steal the ATM. "A JCB was stolen from the petrol pump and then, they used this JCB to steal the ATM machine. We found the stolen JCB and also found the ATM machine. There was Rs. 27 lakh cash in the ATM machine," he told ANI.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation, Inspector Chandrakant Bedre said, "Other senior police officials have also visited the site where the ATM was stolen. He further added that the police are investigating the CCTV footage of the petrol pump from where the JCB was stolen. "We are investigating the CCTV Footage of the petrol pump. And from the information available we have made two teams for the investigation, " Inspector Chandrakant Bedre, in charge of Miraj Gramin Police station told ANI. He further added that cases have been registered and an investigation is underway. "We will find the culprits soon," he said.

Thieves steal bridge in Bihar

It is not the first time that thieves are using strange means to steal something. Earlier, a bunch of individuals, disguising themselves as Irrigation Department officials, stole a shaky 60-foot long, 500-tonne weighed steel-made bridge. The incident took place in Amiyawar village in the Rohtas district in Bihar wherein a 10 feet wide and 12 feet high bridge, atop an in-land Ara Sone canal, was uprooted.

The local administration was unaware of the theft crime while alleged robbers drove a construction/demolition vehicle JCB along with a truck and took away the uprooted bridge in front of the whole town. The thieves came to the area with equipment, bulldozers and gas torches, and nobody sensed the crime until the bridge was looted from the spot, before everyone's eyes.

It may be noted that the stolen bridge was reportedly built in the year 1972 and locals had already raised safety concerns and applied for its removal. However, they could not anticipate that they could be tricked into someone's alleged plans to steal a bridge.