Make-up Artist Born Without Limbs Create Glamorous Looks, Leaves Internet In Awe

Determination and willpower can make anyone achieve anything in their life. There are a few people who prove that nothing is impossible if one has the will to achieve anything. A recent viral video of a talented makeup artist without arms or legs has inspired the world and showed that his disabilities are not stopping him.

Gabe Adams Wheatley, who was born handicapped, is well-known on Instagram for his incredible beauty. His most recent Instagram makeup video might motivate you.

At the beginning of the video, it is seen that Wheatly is applying foundation on his face with a fixed blender placed on the table. After that, he applies concealer and powder while holding the brush with the support of his shoulder. He completes the extremely glamourous look with perfect eye shadows and even well-placed lashes. He then posed in colourful lights after completing the look. He looks incredibly gorgeous.

Check out the stunning video:

The 22 years old Wheatley was born without limbs. After his makeover videos on TikTok went viral, he became an Internet phenomenon. Later on, he began to post the films on different social media sites as well.

The video, which was shared on Tuesday, had around 6,000 likes and is still growing. Some couldn't stop applauding Wheatley's don't ever quit attitude, while others hailed the video as inspiring. Many people just used rose and heart emoticons to laud the video.

Several people have commented, among them, one user has written, “You are incredible”, while another has written, “Definitely one of the cutest looks”. The third one said, “you are so amazing”, “your look is always on fire”. There are others who have written, “wow”, “loved it”, “unbelievable”.

Incredible story of Man born without limbs

Wheatley has posted several videos of his makeup looks on his page. He also gives several makeup tips while doing the videos.

Adams had no idea that his selfie-style films would become popular when he initially started sharing them. So, he did not give in even after receiving a handful of views. Instead, Adams continued to post, demonstrating how he achieves his everyday, soft glam look or dramatic eye makeup look.

Adams' TikTok views increased from hundreds to millions in October 2020.

(Image Credit: Instagram)