Man Amusingly Continues Phone Call From Work After Falling Into Pool; Watch Video

If one thought working from home made life a little less problematic, then here is a video to counter the notion. A hilarious clip surfaced on the internet where a man was seen too engrossed while on on a work-related phone call even after he stepped into his backyard pool. The video is interesting for several reasons.

The dedication and commitment to his work have garnered applause from netizens. Also, his quick reflexes did not go unnoticed. Additionally, the man's confidence was on a whole new level. Take a look here:

The video began with the man strolling along the edge of the swimming pool while on a work call. He was dressed in a white polo t-shirt and grey golf pants. He confidently walked along the sidewalk of the pool with one hand in his pocket and his phone in the other.

At one point, he made a close save from slipping away into the pool. However, he continued to walk towards the chair, as seen in the video, when he unknowingly stepped into the side of the pool curve. The man slipped and fell into the pool but managed to save himself from falling on face on the concrete or into the pool. The man, somehow almost cartwheel-ed to save himself from landing into the water or receiving severe ribcage injuries. He then continued to talk over the phone while he calmly waggled his feet into the water and took out his socks.

Video leaves netizens in splits

The video has gone viral on several social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The short CCTV footage was originally uploaded by Bryce Hamilton on TikTok, which was then shared by Instagram user @Conwayshow. The text on the clip showed "My dad slipped into the pool on a conference call and kept talking." The video uploaded about two days ago amassed over 13,900 views and counting. It also garnered 1,600+ likes and over 130 comments.

Netizens were left rolling on the floor laughing after watching the clip. While some adored the man's reflexes, many applauded his "dedication" and "professionalism." Meanwhile, some users just left hilarious comments to amuse other viewers. "Wonder what it sounded like on the other side of the phone," one wrote. "He even removes his socks like he planned it all out," another mentioned after a keen observation. "It’s where he wanted to sit anyway," another said jokingly.

Image: @conwayshow/Instagram