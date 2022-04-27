Man Battling Cancer Gives Job Interview During Chemo Session; 'Hats Off', Netizens React

Social media is a world of wonder and has crept into the everyday lives of people to a point where it is inseparable. From fixing coffee dates to applying for jobs, social media has become an integral part of people's lives. However, its applications are not limited to what can be achieved physically.

Apart from offering a plethora of services, social media can have a profound impact on the mind and thoughts of people; From helping overcome times of depression to providing inspiration to motivate people to better their lives both personally and professionally, social media never ceases to surprise.

In a heartwarming post, that is as inspirational as it is touching, a man was seen appearing for a job interview from his hospital bed while being administered chemotherapy.

In the post, Arsh Nandan Prasad, the interviewee, can be seen sitting on the hospital bed before his laptop and appearing for the interview, while going through a session of chemotherapy. Arsh, who is battling cancer, can be seen attending the call, sitting cross-legged on a bed with his laptop placed on a bed table as he undergoes a chemo session.

“When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are. As the recruiters come to know that I'm fighting cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don't need your sympathy!! I'm here to prove myself," Arsh wrote in the post.

Soon after Arsh posted his picture with the long note on it, he got a job offer from Nilesh Satpute, the founder and CEO of Maharashtra-based tech company Applied Cloud Computing.

Take a look at the post below:

'You're a warrior', Netizens react

The post has amassed over 98k reactions, with over three thousand people lauding the man for his bravery.

"So proud of you, Arsh! Any company would be privileged to have such a dedicated employee work for them! Keep up the spirit! Wishing you a speedy recovery," a user wrote.

A second user commented, "You’re a warrior raised by a strong woman! More power to you, Arsh. Praying for your speedy recovery". A third user expressed, "Hats off man... Stay strong.... U have bright future... Keep rising and shining.... Best wishes...take care".

(Image: Unsplash)