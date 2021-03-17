Man Cooks Chicken By Slapping It '135,000 Times', Video Goes Viral

People often share videos of various cooking dishes of different cuisines on their social media accounts. But, a video has emerged in which the person is choosing a unique way of cooking. A video has surfaced on social media in which a man has cooked chicken by slapping it. Louis Weisz, a Youtuber has shared the video on his Youtube page on March 14 where he tries to cook chicken with the slaps. In a 13 minute, Louis is trying different methods to cook the chicken and finally he does it.

Chicken cooked by 'slapping'

In the video, Louis tells that he was looking to create a machine that would slap at a faster rate, minimal heat loss and it has more impact control. He first tries to cook the chicken but he fails. He then starts making the machine that would slap the chicken fasts. He is the video talks about he designed the chicken slapper machine that did manage to raise the temperature of the chicken. In the end, he finally cooks the chicken by slapping it 135,000 times. He has shared the video with the title, I cooked the chicken by slapping it. It took him two months to cook the chicken and in the end, he says that this is done by professional idiots. Do not try it at home. Take a look at the video.

Video captures netizens' attention

The video has already got over 3.8 million views and accumulated more than 13000 comments from the netizens. One user wrote, "So this is what we’d be doing had our ancestors not discovered fire." "This man is a perfect blend of mark rober, william osman and michael reeves", wrote another user. Another individual mentioned, "That dude who made the original joke of superman being able to slap a chicken hard enough to cook must be so proud right now." Check out netizens reactions.

