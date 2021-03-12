Man Moonwalks With Football On Head For Over 32 Feet, Bags Guinness World Record

A footballer from Guinea, Aboubacar Traore, recently earned the World Record for “the farthest distance moonwalk while balancing a football on the head”. While taking to Instagram, the Guinness World Record informed that Traore moonwalked 32 feet, 9 inches while balancing the ball on his head. A video was also shared in which the footballer is seen showing off his phenomenal skills and perfecting the famous dance step popularized by Michael Jackson.

While speaking to World Record Academy, Traore said that he feels proud to receive the award and added that it is a “great achievement” in his career. He said that he would so hard to reach this level and even in his dreams he couldn’t imagine that he would be where he is today. The footballer also added that now he intends to begin sharing his love for the “innovative sport” by teaching within schools and soccer clubs.

In the comment section, the GWR further said that Traore had attempted this record in San Diego, California, USA. It added that the Traore is a Cirque du' Soleil artists who perform soccer-inspired dance moves in the show Luzia. Moreover, with one World Record already under his belt, Traore is also planning to set another, this time for the “Windmill with the ball grab on the feet”.

Netizens call Traore's moves 'smooth'

Meanwhile, since GWR shared the clip, Traore’s skills have left netizens in awe. Several users took to the comment section of the clip to praise the footballer for his perfect skill. Some users also cracked jokes and said, "I can't put a ball on my without falling after 2 seconds”.

